Welcome to the 2025 UEFA Women’s Under-17 EURO!

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA President:

Welcome to the Faroe Islands for the 2025 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship final tournament.

We are delighted that the FSF finally has the opportunity to host this prestigious tournament, initially scheduled for 2021. This is the first time a UEFA final tournament has come to the Faroe Islands, and I thank the FSF and its president for their hospitality, hard work and patience in organising this event.

This tournament marks the first step on the road to an international career for some of Europe’s best young players, and in recent years has been a springboard to the senior game for stars such as Vicky López, Alessia Russo and Lena Oberdorf among many others.

Now, it is time for the next generation to showcase their skills and shine bright on the international stage. Good luck to all of the participating teams, and may the best one win!

Christian Andreasen, FSF President:

On behalf of the Faroe Islands Football Association and the host cities of Tórshavn and Klaksvík, I would like to welcome you all – players, staff and fans – to the Faroe Islands and the first ever UEFA final tournament in our country.

Football plays a large role in our small community, and in terms of participation we are among the best in the world. So we are very excited and proud to welcome some of the brightest young stars of European football to the Faroe Islands, and it is our hope that these weeks bring joy and inspiration to young Faroese footballers who dare to dream big.

Dear spectators, let us show our visitors the best of the Faroes and support our team. Let them feel how proud we are of them, as they take on this historic challenge in Faroese football.

Finally, I would like to thank UEFA for its trust and co-operation in preparing for the tournament. Best of luck to all teams!