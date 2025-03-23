Meet the 2025 Women's Under-17 EURO finalists

The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship runs from 4 to 17 May in the Faroe Islands.

The hosts will be joined by the seven round 2 League A group winners, competing in two groups of four (which will be set in Klaksvík at 12:00 CET on Wednesday). The top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on 14 May, with the decider to follow three days later.

We introduce the eight teams competing for the title, and also for Europe's five berths at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November.

Contenders Austria, Faroe Islands (hosts), France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain (holders)

Match dates

Group stage Matchday 1: 4 & 5 May

Group stage Matchday 2: 7 & 8 May

Group stage Matchday 3: 10 & 11 May

Semi-finals & World Cup play-off: 14 May

Final: 17 May

Stadiums

Tórsvøllur Stadium, Tórshavn

Við Djúpumýru, Klaksvík

Contenders

Round 1: Group A6 runners-up (played in Spain)

D1-1 vs Denmark, W4-0 vs Republic of Ireland, D3-3 vs Spain

Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Germany)

W4-0 vs Denmark, W4-0 vs Kosovo, D0-0 vs Germany

Top scorers: Denise Lueger, Anna Osl, Alessia Pamminger (4 goals)

Previous best: Group stage (2013/14, 2018/19)

In round 1 Austria were the first team to avoid a qualifying defeat against Spain since 2017 (a 26-game winning run); in fact Austria led that game 3-1 going into added time.

Round 1: Group A3 fourth place (played in England)

L0-7 vs England. L0-7 vs Netherlands, L0-9 vs Czechia

Round 2: Group B5 third place (played in Lithuania), qualified as final tournament hosts

L4-6 vs Republic of Ireland, L3-4 vs Lithuania

Top scorer: Sara Benjaminsen (3 goals)

Previous best: First final tournament

The Faroe Islands are taking part in their first UEFA women's final tournament at any level (and hosting their first UEFA final tournament of any sort).

Round 1: Group ﻿A5 runners-up (played in Croatia)

D0-0 vs Bulgaria, D1-1 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Italy

Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in France)

W4-0 vs Wales, W2-0 vs Slovakia, W2-1 vs Scotland

Top scorer: Léa Morissaint (3 goals)

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2022/23)

France lost in the semis last season 12 months on from claiming their first title at this level (in their fourth final). France also won the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

2023 final highlights: Spain 2-3 France

Round 1: Group A5 winners (played in Croatia)

W2-0 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Bulgaria, L0-2 vs France

Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in Croatia)

W5-0 vs Georgia, D0-0 vs Croatia, W1-0 vs Czechia

Top scorer: Giulia Galli (4 goals)

Previous best: Semi-finals (2013/14)*

Third place

First qualification since 2017/18 and fourth overall.

Round 1: Group A3 third place (played in England)

L2-3 vs Czechia, W7-0 vs Faroe Islands, D2-2 vs England

Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Finland)

W4-0 vs Finland, W4-1 vs England, W5-3 vs Sweden

Top scorer: Otylia El Belati (5 goals)

Previous best: Runners-up (2018/19)

First qualification since 2021/22, when they reached the semis for the third time in their four final tournament appearances.

Round 1: Group A7 winners (played in Norway)

W7-0 vs Belarus, W3-0 vs Greece, W4-0 vs Finland

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Norway)

W4-0 vs Serbia, W2-1 vs Greece, W1-0 vs Portugal

Top scorer: Karna Sæther Sødahl (6 goals)

Previous best: Semi-finals (2008/09*, 2015/16*, 2016/17)

*Fourth place

The only team to qualify with a 100% record over both rounds, Norway have made it for the second time in a row, and are in their third final tournament in three years.

2024 highlights: Norway 2-0 Sweden

Round 1: Group A4 runners-up (played in Scotland)

W5-0 vs Northern Ireland, W1-0 vs Poland, L1-2 vs Scotland

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Türkiye)

W5-0 vs Türkiye, W2-1 vs Hungary, W2-0 vs Switzerland

Top scorer: Amelia Guzenda (4 goals)

Previous best: Winners x 1 (﻿2012/13)

Through to the finals for the third time in a row (and semi-finalists last season), Poland are aiming to emulate their victory in the last four-team Nyon finals of 2012/13.

Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Spain)

W4-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W3-0 vs Denmark, D3-3 vs Austria

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Spain)

W2-1 vs Ukraine, W1-0 vs Iceland, W4-1 vs Belgium

Top scorer: Rosalía Domínguez (8 goals)

Previous best: Winners x 5 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18, 2023/24)

Spain claimed their fifth title last season having lost in the final for the previous two years (that was their record 11th final and were also 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup winners); Rosalía scored four times in the 4-1 defeat of Belgium that earned a record 14th qualification (one ahead of Germany). They have got past the group stage in all nine past editions under this format.