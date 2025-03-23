Meet the 2025 Women's Under-17 EURO finalists
Sunday, March 23, 2025
We introduce the eight contenders for the finals in the Faroe Islands.
The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship runs from 4 to 17 May in the Faroe Islands.
The hosts will be joined by the seven round 2 League A group winners, competing in two groups of four (which will be set in Klaksvík at 12:00 CET on Wednesday). The top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on 14 May, with the decider to follow three days later.
We introduce the eight teams competing for the title, and also for Europe's five berths at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November.
Contenders
Austria, Faroe Islands (hosts), France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain (holders)
Match dates
Group stage Matchday 1: 4 & 5 May
Group stage Matchday 2: 7 & 8 May
Group stage Matchday 3: 10 & 11 May
Semi-finals & World Cup play-off: 14 May
Final: 17 May
Stadiums
Tórsvøllur Stadium, Tórshavn
Við Djúpumýru, Klaksvík
Austria
Round 1: Group A6 runners-up (played in Spain)
D1-1 vs Denmark, W4-0 vs Republic of Ireland, D3-3 vs Spain
Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Germany)
W4-0 vs Denmark, W4-0 vs Kosovo, D0-0 vs Germany
Top scorers: Denise Lueger, Anna Osl, Alessia Pamminger (4 goals)
Previous best: Group stage (2013/14, 2018/19)
- In round 1 Austria were the first team to avoid a qualifying defeat against Spain since 2017 (a 26-game winning run); in fact Austria led that game 3-1 going into added time.
Faroe Islands
Round 1: Group A3 fourth place (played in England)
L0-7 vs England. L0-7 vs Netherlands, L0-9 vs Czechia
Round 2: Group B5 third place (played in Lithuania), qualified as final tournament hosts
L4-6 vs Republic of Ireland, L3-4 vs Lithuania
Top scorer: Sara Benjaminsen (3 goals)
Previous best: First final tournament
- The Faroe Islands are taking part in their first UEFA women's final tournament at any level (and hosting their first UEFA final tournament of any sort).
France
Round 1: Group A5 runners-up (played in Croatia)
D0-0 vs Bulgaria, D1-1 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Italy
Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in France)
W4-0 vs Wales, W2-0 vs Slovakia, W2-1 vs Scotland
Top scorer: Léa Morissaint (3 goals)
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2022/23)
- France lost in the semis last season 12 months on from claiming their first title at this level (in their fourth final). France also won the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
Italy
Round 1: Group A5 winners (played in Croatia)
W2-0 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Bulgaria, L0-2 vs France
Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in Croatia)
W5-0 vs Georgia, D0-0 vs Croatia, W1-0 vs Czechia
Top scorer: Giulia Galli (4 goals)
Previous best: Semi-finals (2013/14)*
Third place
- First qualification since 2017/18 and fourth overall.
Netherlands
Round 1: Group A3 third place (played in England)
L2-3 vs Czechia, W7-0 vs Faroe Islands, D2-2 vs England
Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Finland)
W4-0 vs Finland, W4-1 vs England, W5-3 vs Sweden
Top scorer: Otylia El Belati (5 goals)
Previous best: Runners-up (2018/19)
- First qualification since 2021/22, when they reached the semis for the third time in their four final tournament appearances.
Norway
Round 1: Group A7 winners (played in Norway)
W7-0 vs Belarus, W3-0 vs Greece, W4-0 vs Finland
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Norway)
W4-0 vs Serbia, W2-1 vs Greece, W1-0 vs Portugal
Top scorer: Karna Sæther Sødahl (6 goals)
Previous best: Semi-finals (2008/09*, 2015/16*, 2016/17)
*Fourth place
- The only team to qualify with a 100% record over both rounds, Norway have made it for the second time in a row, and are in their third final tournament in three years.
Poland
Round 1: Group A4 runners-up (played in Scotland)
W5-0 vs Northern Ireland, W1-0 vs Poland, L1-2 vs Scotland
Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Türkiye)
W5-0 vs Türkiye, W2-1 vs Hungary, W2-0 vs Switzerland
Top scorer: Amelia Guzenda (4 goals)
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2012/13)
- Through to the finals for the third time in a row (and semi-finalists last season), Poland are aiming to emulate their victory in the last four-team Nyon finals of 2012/13.
Spain
Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Spain)
W4-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W3-0 vs Denmark, D3-3 vs Austria
Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Spain)
W2-1 vs Ukraine, W1-0 vs Iceland, W4-1 vs Belgium
Top scorer: Rosalía Domínguez (8 goals)
Previous best: Winners x 5 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18, 2023/24)
- Spain claimed their fifth title last season having lost in the final for the previous two years (that was their record 11th final and were also 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup winners); Rosalía scored four times in the 4-1 defeat of Belgium that earned a record 14th qualification (one ahead of Germany). They have got past the group stage in all nine past editions under this format.