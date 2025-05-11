Meet the 2025 Women's Under-17 EURO semi-finalists

The 2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals will take place on Wednesday in the Faroe Islands.

We look at the four teams aiming to reach Saturday's decider in Tórshavn.

WU17 EURO knockout schedule Semi-finals: Wednesday 14 May Netherlands vs France (Klaksvík, 16:00)

Italy vs Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00) Final: Saturday 17 May Netherlands / France vs Italy / Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00) All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour behind.

Netherlands vs France

Round 1: Group A3 third place (played in England)

L2-3 vs Czechia, W7-0 vs Faroe Islands, D2-2 vs England

Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Finland)

W4-0 vs Finland, W4-1 vs England, W5-3 vs Sweden

Group stage: Group A winners

W4-1 vs Austria (Klaksvík), W2-0 vs Norway (Tórshavn), W9-0 vs Faroe Islands (Tórshavn)

Finals top scorer: Ranneke Derks 3

Top scorer including qualifying: Otylia El Belati 7

Previous best: Runners-up (2018/19)

Semi-final record: W1 L3

Previous semi-finals

2021/22: L0-3 vs Spain

2018/19: W3-1 vs Spain

2016/17: L0-2 vs Spain

2009/10: L0-3 vs Spain

The Netherlands have reached the semis for the fifth time in their six final tournament appearances.

Women's Under-17 EURO highlights: Netherlands 2-0 Norway

Round 1: Group ﻿A5 runners-up (played in Croatia)

D0-0 vs Bulgaria, D1-1 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Italy

Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in France)

W4-0 vs Wales, W2-0 vs Slovakia, W2-1 vs Scotland

Group stage: Group B runners-up

D1-1 vs Spain (Klaksvík), D1-1 vs Italy (Tórshavn), W3-1 vs Poland (Klaksvík)

Finals top scorer: Rachael Adedini 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Rachael Adedini 4

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2022/23)

Semi-final record: W4 L4

Previous semi-finals

2023/24: L1-6 vs Spain

2022/23: W10-2 vs Switzerland

2021/22: L0-1 vs Germany

2014/15: D1-1 (L3-4 pens) vs Spain

2011/12: W5-1 vs Switzerland

2010/11: D2-2 (aet, W6-5 pens) vs Germany

2008/09: L1-4 vs Germany

2007/08: W3-1 (aet) vs England

France are into their fourth straight semi-final. They lost at this stage in 2024, 12 months on from claiming their first title at this level (in their fourth final). France also won the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Italy vs Norway

Round 1: Group A5 winners (played in Croatia)

W2-0 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Bulgaria, L0-2 vs France

Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in Croatia)

W5-0 vs Georgia, D0-0 vs Croatia, W1-0 vs Czechia

Group stage: Group B winners

W4-3 vs Poland (Tórshavn), D1-1 vs France (Tórshavn), W2-1 vs Spain (Tórshavn)

Finals top scorer: Giulia Galli 3

Top scorer including qualifying: Giulia Galli 7

Previous best: Semi-finals (2013/14)*

*Third place

Semi-final record: W0 L1

Previous semi-finals

2013/14: L0-1 vs Germany

Italy were only the second team to beat Spain in their 30 group games since the current format was introduced in 2013/14, and the first team to eliminate Spain before the semi-finals since 2011/12.

Round 1: Group A7 winners (played in Norway)

W7-0 vs Belarus, W3-0 vs Greece, W4-0 vs Finland

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Norway)

W4-0 vs Serbia, W2-1 vs Greece, W1-0 vs Portugal

Group stage: Group A runners-up

W10-0 vs Faroe Islands (Tórshavn), L0-2 vs Netherlands (Tórshavn), D0-0 vs Austria (Klaksvík)

Finals top scorer: Marie Preus 3

Top scorer including qualifying: ﻿Marie Preus 7

Previous best: Semi-finals (2008/09*, 2015/16*, 2016/17)

*Fourth place

Semi-final record: W0 L3

Previous semi-finals

2016/17: D1-1 (L2-3 pens) vs Germany

2015/16: L0-4 vs Spain

2008/09: L0-2 vs Spain

Norway were the only team to qualify for the finals with a 100% record over both rounds.

Highlights: Faroe Islands 0-10 Norway

