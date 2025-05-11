UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Meet the 2025 Women's Under-17 EURO semi-finalists

Sunday, May 11, 2025

The Netherlands will face France and Italy will tackle Norway on Wednesday in the Faroe Islands for places in the decider.

The 2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals will take place on Wednesday in the Faroe Islands.

We look at the four teams aiming to reach Saturday's decider in Tórshavn.

WU17 EURO knockout schedule

Semi-finals: Wednesday 14 May

Netherlands vs France (Klaksvík, 16:00)
Italy vs Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00)

Final: Saturday 17 May

Netherlands / France vs Italy / Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00)

All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour behind.

Netherlands vs France

Netherlands

Round 1: Group A3 third place (played in England)
L2-3 vs Czechia, W7-0 vs Faroe Islands, D2-2 vs England
Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Finland)
W4-0 vs Finland, W4-1 vs England, W5-3 vs Sweden
Group stage: Group A winners
W4-1 vs Austria (Klaksvík), W2-0 vs Norway (Tórshavn), W9-0 vs Faroe Islands (Tórshavn)
Finals top scorer: Ranneke Derks 3
Top scorer including qualifying: Otylia El Belati 7
Previous best: Runners-up (2018/19)
Semi-final record: W1 L3

Previous semi-finals
2021/22: L0-3 vs Spain
2018/19: W3-1 vs Spain
2016/17: L0-2 vs Spain
2009/10: L0-3 vs Spain

  • The Netherlands have reached the semis for the fifth time in their six final tournament appearances.
Women's Under-17 EURO highlights: Netherlands 2-0 Norway

France

Round 1: Group ﻿A5 runners-up (played in Croatia)
D0-0 vs Bulgaria, D1-1 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Italy
Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in France)
W4-0 vs Wales, W2-0 vs Slovakia, W2-1 vs Scotland
Group stage: Group B runners-up
D1-1 vs Spain (Klaksvík), D1-1 vs Italy (Tórshavn), W3-1 vs Poland (Klaksvík)
Finals top scorer: Rachael Adedini 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Rachael Adedini 4
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2022/23)
Semi-final record: W4 L4

Previous semi-finals
2023/24: L1-6 vs Spain
2022/23: W10-2 vs Switzerland
2021/22: L0-1 vs Germany
2014/15: D1-1 (L3-4 pens) vs Spain
2011/12: W5-1 vs Switzerland
2010/11: D2-2 (aet, W6-5 pens) vs Germany
2008/09: L1-4 vs Germany
2007/08: W3-1 (aet) vs England

  • France are into their fourth straight semi-final. They lost at this stage in 2024, 12 months on from claiming their first title at this level (in their fourth final). France also won the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Italy vs Norway

Italy

Round 1: Group A5 winners (played in Croatia)
W2-0 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Bulgaria, L0-2 vs France
Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in Croatia)
W5-0 vs Georgia, D0-0 vs Croatia, W1-0 vs Czechia
Group stage: Group B winners
W4-3 vs Poland (Tórshavn), D1-1 vs France (Tórshavn), W2-1 vs Spain (Tórshavn)
Finals top scorer: Giulia Galli 3
Top scorer including qualifying: Giulia Galli 7
Previous best: Semi-finals (2013/14)*
*Third place
Semi-final record: W0 L1

Previous semi-finals
2013/14: L0-1 vs Germany

  • Italy were only the second team to beat Spain in their 30 group games since the current format was introduced in 2013/14, and the first team to eliminate Spain before the semi-finals since 2011/12.

Norway

Round 1: Group A7 winners (played in Norway)
W7-0 vs Belarus, W3-0 vs Greece, W4-0 vs Finland
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Norway)
W4-0 vs Serbia, W2-1 vs Greece, W1-0 vs Portugal
Group stage: Group A runners-up
W10-0 vs Faroe Islands (Tórshavn), L0-2 vs Netherlands (Tórshavn), D0-0 vs Austria (Klaksvík)
Finals top scorer: Marie Preus 3
Top scorer including qualifying: ﻿Marie Preus 7
Previous best: Semi-finals (2008/09*, 2015/16*, 2016/17)
*Fourth place
Semi-final record: W0 L3

Previous semi-finals
2016/17: D1-1 (L2-3 pens) vs Germany
2015/16: L0-4 vs Spain
2008/09: L0-2 vs Spain

  • Norway were the only team to qualify for the finals with a 100% record over both rounds.
Highlights: Faroe Islands 0-10 Norway

How the groups finished

2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup becomes an annual 24-team event in 2025, and UEFA has five places.

The four Women's U17 EURO semi-finalists have qualified for the 2025 edition in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November. They will be joined by the winner of a play-off between the two teams that finished third in their groups, Austria and Spain, to be played at 13:00 CET on Wednesday at Tórsvøllur in Tórshavn.

