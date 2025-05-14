2025 Women's Under-17 EURO semi-final highlights, report: Netherlands pip France on penalties, Norway see off Italy

A new name will be etched on the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship trophy on Saturday after the Netherlands and Norway earned places in the final in the Faroe Islands.

The Netherlands were pegged back for a 1-1 draw by France, the only former champions left in the competition, but then won 4-3 on penalties in Klaksvík, while Norway overpowered Italy in Tórshavn.

WU17 EURO knockout schedule Semi-finals: Wednesday 14 May Netherlands 1-1 France (Netherlands win 4-3 on pens, Klaksvík)

Italy 1-3 Norway (Tórshavn) Final: Saturday 17 May Netherlands vs Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00) All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour behind.

Highlights: Netherlands 1-1 France (4-3 pens)

The Netherlands threatened in the opening seconds, Alexane Lambert diving to deny Liv Pennock. However, accomplished 200m sprinter Pennock got the fifth-minute breakthrough, showing speed of mind as she robbed Noémie Fatier on the edge of the France box and slotted her shot home.

France looked to respond, Sofia Djoubri forcing a save from Maren Groothoff, who later denied Léa Morissaint. They kept on the initiative in the second half, though Pennock had an opportunity which she put just past the post. Rachael Adedini rose to meet a corner from fellow France substitute Nadia Ramdane, but Goothoff got down low for another stop.

Still more France replacements were sent on, and with seven minutes left they had a deserved equaliser as three substitutes combined. Only just brought on, Luna Laboucarie received the ball on the right of the box and squared to Adedini. She touched the ball on to Lou Ruffien (who had been introduced with Laboucarie) who forced the ball in through the covering Netherlands defenders.

The Netherlands held out for penalties and Groothoff saved France's first kick from Stella Grondin. Ranneke Derks put the next Dutch attempt over, but the Netherlands led 4-3 with one France kick to go, when Groothoff produced some more heroics to deny Maïssa Fathallah and send the Netherlands to their second final, after 2019.

Netherlands goalkeeper Maren Groothoff: 'I needed to do my job'

Key stat: Netherlands coach Sherida van Bruggen also took her nation to the 2024 WU19 EURO final in Lithuania with a last-four win against France.

Sherida van Bruggen, Netherlands coach: "We are really happy with the result, also with the penalties. It was a tough match but we are happy that we reached the final.

"I am very proud of Maren [Groothoff], she did a good job. In a penalty shoot-out your heart-rate goes up and up but it was good to see that Maren saved two penalties and the other girls scored four.”

Maren Groothoff, Netherlands goalkeeper: "This is what we’ve dreamed of and I think that's why we worked hard as a team. I think it was a very great job. I am very happy.

"I needed to be focused because they were very close. They had a few chances. Then the penalties, I needed to do my job, and the goalkeeping coach helped me a little bit. I think I did a great job."

Liv Pennock, Netherlands goalscorer: "It’s really amazing. Everyone played a good match. I scored quickly, so that was good, then we needed to defend but we did a really good job."

Mickaël Ferreira 'proud' of France team

Mickaël Ferreira, France coach: "We are disappointed for the girls, but we are proud of what we have achieved since the start of the tournament, and especially in this game. We're proud of what we've done on and off the pitch since the start, and we'll go out of the tournament with our heads held high, and without losing a game on the pitch."

Highlights: Italy 1-3 Norway

The first half was a very tight affair and it took a moment of brilliance to break the deadlock in Norway's favour on 28 minutes. Christina Herseth picked up the ball outside the box and let fly into the top corner for her finals joint-leading third goal in the Faroe Islands.

Italy were struggling to break Norway down and it was 2-0 late in the first half. Mille Flø rose to meet a Sigrid Gamst corner and although Matilde Robbioni, brilliant in the 2-1 group-deciding win that eliminated holders Spain, stretched to keep out the header, the ball deflected in off the horrified Francesco Randazzo.

Four minutes into the second half, Italy pulled one back, also from a corner as Giulia Guerzoni's delivery found its way to Rachele Giudici, who controlled and smashed the ball in. However, Norway managed the game superbly and late on Marie Preus made certain of victory with a slaloming solo run into the box and an emphatic finish.

Key stat: Norway are into their first WU17 EURO final and are aiming for a maiden UEFA youth title having lost in all five of their WU18/WU19 EURO deciders.

Christina Herseth: 'I was a little bit in shock'

Christina Herseth, Norway goalscorer: "It's very good to be in the final. It was a tough match, but I scored and I'm really happy.

"I was a little bit in shock after I scored. It was a shot from outside the box and when I saw it go in I was so happy and shocked. A very good feeling."

Eline Kulstad-Torneus, Norway coach: "I am a little lost for words, I don't know what to say except I am really proud of the girls, that they were able to perform throughout the four games that we have played. They really showed up to work today: I am so proud of them.

"We saw that they made some structural changes [at half-time] so we had to do some as well to make sure we came out with the ball as often as we did in the first half. We made good changes to how we tried to beat the pressure, and it worked out exactly as we wanted it to work out."

Selena Mazzantini, Italy coach: "A tough game of two halves. In the first half, our opponents were in control, but in the second, we tried to react despite the fact that we were tired, and we rested for one day fewer than our opponents.

"Attention has been drawn towards us, towards this great Italian squad that even managed to defeat former European champions [Spain]. So now we will enjoy our extremely well-deserved World Cup."

Selena Mazzantini: 'This team showed many faces'

Spain win 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup becomes an annual 24-team event in 2025, and UEFA has five places. The four Women's U17 EURO semi-finalists have qualified for the 2025 edition in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November. France, Italy, Netherlands and Norway will be joined by Spain who won Wednesday's play-off between the two teams that finished third in their groups, beating Austria 6-1 at Tórsvøllur in Tórshavn.