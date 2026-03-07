Women's U17 EURO round 2 latest: Germany, Spain join hosts Northern Ireland in finals
Saturday, March 7, 2026
Germany and Spain are the first League A group winners to join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals with six more spots to be filled.
UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 is deciding seven places in the finals in Northern Ireland alongside the hosts as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.
League A, running until 20 March, sets which teams join Northern Ireland in the finals from 4 to 17 May. The seven group winners to go into the 25 March draw along with the hosts, with so far record former champions Germany and Spain having qualified, respectively pipping Denmark and Portugal on goal difference. The final tournament will also act as UEFA's qualifying event for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.
Teams will also be promoted and relegated between Leagues A and B ahead of 2026/27 round 1. Northern Ireland have already earned promotion from League B, which runs until 8 April, although their finals place as hosts was already assured.
League A
• The seven group winners join hosts Northern Ireland in the final tournament.
• The seven fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B for 2026/27 round 1.
Group A1 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: Germany
Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Denmark, Sweden (hosts)
Relegated to League B: Republic of Ireland
Group A2 (13–19 March): England, Italy, Croatia (hosts), Türkiye
Group A3 (9–15 March): Finland, Czechia (hosts), Romania, Latvia
Group A4 (14–20 March): France, Austria, Serbia (hosts), Iceland
Group A5 (12–18 March): Switzerland, Norway (hosts), Scotland, Greece
Group A6 (complete)
Qualified for final tournament: Spain
Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Portugal (hosts), Hungary
Relegated to League B: Kosovo
Group A7 (11–17 March): Netherlands (holders), Poland, Slovakia, Wales (hosts)
• Netherlands won the title last season, beating Norway in the final. France and Italy were semi-finalists and Austria, Poland and Spain also qualified for the tournament in the Faroe Islands.
• Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia, Türkiye and Wales are aiming to join hosts Northern Ireland in earning final tournament debuts.
• Latvia are making their League A debut. Greece, Iceland, Kosovo, Sweden, Türkiye and Wales were also promoted from League B in round 1.
League B
• The six group winners and the best runners-up (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) are promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1.
Group B1 (27 March–2 April): Belarus, Lithuania, Malta (hosts), Estonia
Group B2 (complete)
Promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1: Northern Ireland (finals hosts)
Group runners-up: North Macedonia (hosts)
Remain in League B: Georgia, Luxembourg
Group B3 (12–18 March): Belgium, Slovenia (hosts), Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan
Group B4 (1–7 April): Montenegro (hosts), Kazakhstan, Moldova
Group B5 (2–8 April): Ukraine, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Group B6 (complete)
Promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1: Israel
Group runners-up: Andorra
Remain in League B: Albania (hosts)
• Andorra, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Ukraine were relegated from League A in round 1.