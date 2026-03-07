Women's U17 EURO round 2 latest: Germany, Spain join hosts Northern Ireland in finals

UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 is deciding seven places in the finals in Northern Ireland alongside the hosts as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.

League A, running until 20 March, sets which teams join Northern Ireland in the finals from 4 to 17 May. The seven group winners to go into the 25 March draw along with the hosts, with so far record former champions Germany and Spain having qualified, respectively pipping Denmark and Portugal on goal difference. The final tournament will also act as UEFA's qualifying event for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

Teams will also be promoted and relegated between Leagues A and B ahead of 2026/27 round 1. Northern Ireland have already earned promotion from League B, which runs until 8 April, although their finals place as hosts was already assured.

WU17 EURO round 2 matches

WU17 EURO round 2 groups

League A

• The seven group winners join hosts Northern Ireland in the final tournament.

• The seven fourth-placed teams are relegated to League B for 2026/27 round 1.

Group A1 (complete)

Qualified for final tournament: Germany

Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Denmark, Sweden (hosts)

Relegated to League B: Republic of Ireland

Group A2 (13–19 March): England, Italy, Croatia (hosts), Türkiye

Group A3 (9–15 March): Finland, Czechia (hosts), Romania, Latvia

Group A4 (14–20 March): France, Austria, Serbia (hosts), Iceland

Group A5 (12–18 March): Switzerland, Norway (hosts), Scotland, Greece

Group A6 (complete)

Qualified for final tournament: Spain

Also remain in League A for 2026/27 round 1: Portugal (hosts), Hungary

Relegated to League B: Kosovo

Group A7 (11–17 March): Netherlands (holders), Poland, Slovakia, Wales (hosts)

• Netherlands won the title last season, beating Norway in the final. France and Italy were semi-finalists and Austria, Poland and Spain also qualified for the tournament in the Faroe Islands.

• Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, Latvia, Romania, Slovakia, Türkiye and Wales are aiming to join hosts Northern Ireland in earning final tournament debuts.

• Latvia are making their League A debut. Greece, Iceland, Kosovo, Sweden, Türkiye and Wales were also promoted from League B in round 1.

2025 Women's U17 EURO final highlights: Netherlands 2-1 Norway

League B

• The six group winners and the best runners-up (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) are promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1.

Group B1 (27 March–2 April): Belarus, Lithuania, Malta (hosts), Estonia

Group B2 (complete)

Promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1: Northern Ireland (finals hosts)

Group runners-up: North Macedonia (hosts)

Remain in League B: Georgia, Luxembourg

Group B3 (12–18 March): Belgium, Slovenia (hosts), Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan

Group B4 (1–7 April): Montenegro (hosts), Kazakhstan, Moldova

Group B5 (2–8 April): Ukraine, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)

Group B6 (complete)

Promoted to League A for 2026/27 round 1: Israel

Group runners-up: Andorra

Remain in League B: Albania (hosts)

• Andorra, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Ukraine were relegated from League A in round 1.