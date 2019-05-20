2019 WU17 EURO team of the tournament
Monday 20 May 2019
Champions Germany supply five of the UEFA technical observers' Women's U17 team of the tournament.
- Team selected by the UEFA technical observers: Hesterine de Reus, Nina Patalon (Poland), (Netherlands), Monika Staab (Germany), Alfie Wylie (Northern Ireland)
Goalkeeper
Pauline Nelles (Germany & Köln)
Defenders
Jana Fernández (Spain & Barcelona)
Ana Tejada (Spain & Logroño) – selected for second year running
Sofia Silva (Portugal & Braga)
Jule Brand (Germany & Hoffenheim)
Midfielders
Dana Foederer (Netherlands & KNVB Talententeam Zuid/PSV Eindhoven)
Lisanne Gräwe (Germany & Wiedenbrück)
Nikita Tromp (Netherlands & Ajax)
Forward
Asuri Martínez (Spain & Sporting Plaza de Argel)
Gia Corley (Germany & Bayern München)
Carlotta Wamser (Germany & SpVg Brakel)