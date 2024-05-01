Netherlands will go through if they avoid defeat by Ireland. If Netherlands lose and Spain beat Germany, all four teams will be split by overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then (if two or three teams are level) head-to-head results between the teams in question, then disciplinary points, then the round 2 league ranking. Ireland will go through if they beat the Netherlands (unless Ireland win by one goal and Spain beat Germany, when the four teams will be split by the above criteria).