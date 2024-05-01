Germany will go through if they avoid defeat by Spain. If Germany lose and Ireland beat the Netherlands, all four teams will be split by overall goals difference, then overall goals scored, then (if two or three teams are level) head-to-head results between the teams in question, then disciplinary points, then the round 2 league ranking. Spain will go through if they beat Germany (unless Spain win by one goal and Ireland beat the Netherlands, when the four teams will be split by the above criteria).