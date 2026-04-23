Sweden are through to the semi-finals. They will clinch first place if they avoid defeat. Germany will go through o the semi-finals if they avoid defeat, or if Poland do not win against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Germany will finish first if they win. If Poland win and Germany lose, they will be split for second and third place on a) overall goal difference, b) overall goals scored, c) lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points, d) higher position in the round 2 league rankings (which would favour Germany)