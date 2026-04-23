Austria are through to the semi-finals. They will clinch first place if they avoid defeat. Spain will go through to the semi-finals if they avoid defeat, or if Switzerland do not win. Spain will finish first if they win. f Switzerland win and Spain lose, they will be split for second and third place on a) overall goal difference, b) overall goals scored, c) lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points, d) higher position in the round 2 league rankings (which would favour Switzerland).