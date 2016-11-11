2017/18 WU19 EURO qualifying round draw
Friday 11 November 2016
Debutants Kosovo have been drawn with record six-time winners Germany as the groups for the 2017/18 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship qualifying round were set in Nyon. A record 48 sides will bid to join hosts Switzerland in the final tournament.
Qualifying round draw
Group 1 (12–18 September): Germany, Iceland*, Montenegro, Kosovo
Group 2 (18–24 October): England, Slovenia, Wales, Kazakhstan*
Group 3 (8–14 September): Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Lithuania*
Group 4 (25–31 October): Spain, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Albania*
Group 5 (16–22 October): Norway, Portugal*, Northern Ireland, Cyprus
Group 6 (18–24 October): Netherlands*, Republic of Ireland, Estonia, Latvia
Group 7 (16–22 October): France, Italy, Moldova*, Faroe Islands
Group 8 (17–23 October): Belgium, Austria*, Croatia, FYR Macedonia
Group 9 (18–24 October): Sweden, Czech Republic, Belarus, Bulgaria*
Group 10 (18–24 October): Scotland, Turkey, Hungary*, Armenia
Group 11 (12–18 September): Finland*, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel
Group 12 (dates tbc): Russia, Poland, Greece, Georgia*
*Hosts
Bye to final tournament: Switzerland (hosts)
Who is involved?
• Hosts Switzerland qualify directly for the final tournament in summer 2018.
• Kosovo are entering their first competitive women's national-team tournament
Road to Switzerland
• The top two sides in every group go into the elite round, provisionally in spring 2018.
• Seven teams will eventually qualify for the finals to join Switzerland.