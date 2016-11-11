2017/18 WU19 EURO qualifying round draw

Debutants Kosovo have been drawn with record six-time winners Germany as the groups for the 2017/18 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship qualifying round were set in Nyon. A record 48 sides will bid to join hosts Switzerland in the final tournament.

Qualifying round draw

Group 1 (12–18 September): Germany, Iceland*, Montenegro, Kosovo

Group 2 (18–24 October): England, Slovenia, Wales, Kazakhstan*

Group 3 (8–14 September): Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Lithuania*

Group 4 (25–31 October): Spain, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Albania*

Group 5 (16–22 October): Norway, Portugal*, Northern Ireland, Cyprus

Group 6 (18–24 October): Netherlands*, Republic of Ireland, Estonia, Latvia

Group 7 (16–22 October): France, Italy, Moldova*, Faroe Islands

Group 8 (17–23 October): Belgium, Austria*, Croatia, FYR Macedonia

Group 9 (18–24 October): Sweden, Czech Republic, Belarus, Bulgaria*

Group 10 (18–24 October): Scotland, Turkey, Hungary*, Armenia

Group 11 (12–18 September): Finland*, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel

Group 12 (dates tbc): Russia, Poland, Greece, Georgia*

*Hosts

Bye to final tournament: Switzerland (hosts)

Who is involved?

• Hosts Switzerland qualify directly for the final tournament in summer 2018.

• Kosovo are entering their first competitive women's national-team tournament

Road to Switzerland

• The top two sides in every group go into the elite round, provisionally in spring 2018.

• Seven teams will eventually qualify for the finals to join Switzerland.