Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

WU19 EURO elite round draw: France face Netherlands

Friday 11 November 2016 by Paul Saffer

Holders France will hope to repeat their 2016 finals group stage success against the Netherlands after the teams were drawn together in this season's elite round.

A view of the groups following the elite round draw
A view of the groups following the elite round draw ©Getty Images for UEFA

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship holders France will hope to repeat their 2016 finals group stage success against the Netherlands after they were drawn together in the elite round. The stage will produce the seven qualifiers to join hosts Northern Ireland next August.

Elite round draw
Group 1 (26–31 May): Spain, Belgium, Hungary*, Russia

Group 2 (5–10 April): England, Czech Republic, Denmark, Turkey*

Group 3 (6–11 April): France (holders), Netherlands*, Slovenia, Portugal

Group 4 (4–9 April): Finland, Republic of Ireland*, Scotland, Ukraine

Group 5 (5–10 April): Serbia, Sweden, Norway*, Italy

Group 6 (7–12 June): Germany*, Poland, Switzerland, Iceland

*Hosts

Bye to finals: Northern Ireland (hosts)

Road to Northern Ireland
• The six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their pool qualify to join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals from 8 to 20 August. The draw is in Belfast on 22 June.

France beat Spain in the rain: watch 2016 final highlights
France beat Spain in the rain: watch 2016 final highlights
© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 25 January 2017
Top