WU19 EURO elite round draw: France face Netherlands
Friday 11 November 2016
Holders France will hope to repeat their 2016 finals group stage success against the Netherlands after the teams were drawn together in this season's elite round.
UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship holders France will hope to repeat their 2016 finals group stage success against the Netherlands after they were drawn together in the elite round. The stage will produce the seven qualifiers to join hosts Northern Ireland next August.
Elite round draw
Group 1 (26–31 May): Spain, Belgium, Hungary*, Russia
Group 2 (5–10 April): England, Czech Republic, Denmark, Turkey*
Group 3 (6–11 April): France (holders), Netherlands*, Slovenia, Portugal
Group 4 (4–9 April): Finland, Republic of Ireland*, Scotland, Ukraine
Group 5 (5–10 April): Serbia, Sweden, Norway*, Italy
Group 6 (7–12 June): Germany*, Poland, Switzerland, Iceland
*Hosts
Bye to finals: Northern Ireland (hosts)
Road to Northern Ireland
• The six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their pool qualify to join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals from 8 to 20 August. The draw is in Belfast on 22 June.