WU19 EURO elite round draw: France face Netherlands

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship holders France will hope to repeat their 2016 finals group stage success against the Netherlands after they were drawn together in the elite round. The stage will produce the seven qualifiers to join hosts Northern Ireland next August.



Elite round draw

Group 1 (26–31 May): Spain, Belgium, Hungary*, Russia

Group 2 (5–10 April): England, Czech Republic, Denmark, Turkey*

Group 3 (6–11 April): France (holders), Netherlands*, Slovenia, Portugal

Group 4 (4–9 April): Finland, Republic of Ireland*, Scotland, Ukraine

Group 5 (5–10 April): Serbia, Sweden, Norway*, Italy

Group 6 (7–12 June): Germany*, Poland, Switzerland, Iceland

*Hosts

Bye to finals: Northern Ireland (hosts)

Road to Northern Ireland

• The six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their pool qualify to join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals from 8 to 20 August. The draw is in Belfast on 22 June.