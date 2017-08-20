2017 WU19 EURO: at a glance
Sunday 20 August 2017
Who took the prizes at the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship? Where do Spain sit on the all-time roll of honour? We have the answers.
Winners: Spain
Runners-up: France
Beaten semi-finalists: Germany, Netherlands
Fifth place (qualified for 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, France 5–24 August): England
Group stage: Scotland, Italy, Northern Ireland (hosts)
Top scorers: Patricia Guijarro (Spain) 5; Klara Bühl (Germany), Annamaria Serturini (Italy), Emelyne Laurent (France), Mathilde Bourdieu (France) 3
ROLL OF HONOUR
2017: Spain
2016: France
2015: Sweden
2014: Netherlands
2013: France
2012: Sweden
2011: Germany
2010: France
2009: England
2008: Italy
2007: Germany
2006: Germany
2005: Russia
2004: Spain
2003: France
2002: Germany
2001: Germany
2000: Germany
1999: Sweden
1998: Denmark
(U18 tournament from 1998 to 2001)
Next hosts: Switzerland (2018; qualifying round draw), Scotland (2019), Georgia (2020)
Titles:
Germany 6
France 4
Sweden 3
Spain 2
Denmark, England, Italy, Netherlands, Russia 1
Final appearances:
France 9
Germany 8
Spain 6
England, Norway, Sweden 4
Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Russia 1
Semi-final appearances:
Germany 15
France 13
Spain, Sweden 8
Norway 7
England 6
Denmark 5
Italy, Netherlands 4
Russia, Switzerland 3
Finland 2
Portugal, Republic of Ireland 1
All-time top five attendances
8,000: FYR Macedonia 0-6 Spain, Skopje, 2010 group stage
7,230: Spain 1-3 Sweden, Netanya, 2015 final
5,000: Belarus 1-4 Switzerland, Borisov, 2009 group stage
4,500: Sweden 0-2 England, Borisov, 2009 final
4,289: Northern Ireland 0-2 Spain, Belfast, 2017 group stage