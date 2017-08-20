Spain win Women's U19 title: the full story
Sunday 20 August 2017
As Spain celebrate their second Women's Under-19 title and first since 2004, UEFA.com looks back at their victorious campaign – which ended a run of three straight final defeats.
Spain have won the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship for the second time after avenging last year's final defeat by France, Patricia Guijarro scoring twice in a late 3-2 comeback victory in Belfast.
SPAIN: RUN TO VICTORY
Qualifying round
Latvia 18-0, Azerbaijan 7-0, Ukraine 5-0 (Group 8 winners)
Elite round
Russia 3-1, Hungary 3-0, Belgium 3-1 (Group 1 winners)
Group stage
Northern Ireland 2-0, Germany 0-2, Scotland 1-0 (Group A runners-up)
Semi-final
Netherlands 3-2
Final
France 3-2
Previous title: 2004
THE TITLE IN SHORT
- Spain fell behind twice in the final before goals from Damaris Egurrola and Patricia Guijarro in the last five minutes sealed a 3-2 win against France
- The victors ended a run of three straight final defeats and avenged their 2016 loss to France
- This is Spain's 37th UEFA national-team title at all levels, putting them five clear of Germany in the overall list
- Top scorer: Patricia Guijarro (5)
ROLL OF HONOUR
2017: Spain
2016: France
2015: Sweden
2014: Netherlands
2013: France
2012: Sweden
2011: Germany
2010: France
2009: England
2008: Italy
2007: Germany
2006: Germany
2005: Russia
2004: Spain
2003: France
2002: Germany
2001: Germany
2000: Germany
1999: Sweden
1998: Denmark
(U18 tournament from 1998 to 2001)
Next hosts: Switzerland (2018; qualifying round draw), Scotland (2019), Georgia (2020)
2018 FIFA U-20 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
Spain and France join three-time winners Germany, the Netherlands and England in the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. The tournament will be played next year from 7 to 26 August in France, who lost last year's final to North Korea and also host the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. New Zealand are the only other confirmed qualifiers, with Africa, Asia and the Americas to provide ten further teams between their four confederations.