Spain win Women's U19 title: the full story

Spain have won the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship for the second time after avenging last year's final defeat by France, Patricia Guijarro scoring twice in a late 3-2 comeback victory in Belfast.

SPAIN: RUN TO VICTORY



Qualifying round

Latvia 18-0, Azerbaijan 7-0, Ukraine 5-0 (Group 8 winners)



Elite round

Russia 3-1, Hungary 3-0, Belgium 3-1 (Group 1 winners)



Group stage

Northern Ireland 2-0, Germany 0-2, Scotland 1-0 (Group A runners-up)

Semi-final

Netherlands 3-2

Final

France 3-2

Previous title: 2004

THE TITLE IN SHORT



Spain fell behind twice in the final before goals from Damaris Egurrola and Patricia Guijarro in the last five minutes sealed a 3-2 win against France

The victors ended a run of three straight final defeats and avenged their 2016 loss to France

This is Spain's 37th UEFA national-team title at all levels, putting them five clear of Germany in the overall list

Top scorer: Patricia Guijarro (5)

Patricia Guijarro scored five goals at the finals ©Sportsfile

ROLL OF HONOUR

2017: Spain

2016: France

2015: Sweden

2014: Netherlands

2013: France

2012: Sweden

2011: Germany

2010: France

2009: England

2008: Italy

2007: Germany

2006: Germany

2005: Russia

2004: Spain

2003: France

2002: Germany

2001: Germany

2000: Germany

1999: Sweden

1998: Denmark

(U18 tournament from 1998 to 2001)

Next hosts: Switzerland (2018; qualifying round draw), Scotland (2019), Georgia (2020)

2018 FIFA U-20 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Spain and France join three-time winners Germany, the Netherlands and England in the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. The tournament will be played next year from 7 to 26 August in France, who lost last year's final to North Korea and also host the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. New Zealand are the only other confirmed qualifiers, with Africa, Asia and the Americas to provide ten further teams between their four confederations.