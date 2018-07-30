Spain retain #WU19EURO crown: all the results/highlights
Monday 30 July 2018
Article summary
All the results and highights from Switzerland as Spain won the Women's U19 title for the second year in a row.
Article top media content
Article body
Venues
Arena Biel/Bienne Arena, Biel/Bienne (three group games, both semi-finals, final)
Stadion Niedermatten, Wohlen (three group games)
Stade Municipal, Yverdon-les-Bains (three group games)
Stadion Herti Allmend, Zug (three group games)
Group stage
Wednesday 18 July
Group A
Spain 0-2 Norway: Wohlen
Switzerland 2-2 France: Wohlen – highlights
Group B
Germany 1-0 Denmark: Biel/Bienne
Netherlands 3-1 Italy: Biel/Bienne
Saturday 21 July
Group A
Norway 1-0 France: Zug
Switzerland 0-2 Spain: Zug – highlights
Group B
Denmark 1-0 Italy: Yverdon-les-Bains
Netherlands 1-0 Germany: Yverdon-les-Bains
Tuesday 24 July
Group A
Norway 1-3 Switzerland: Wohlen – highlights
France 1-2 Spain: Zug
Group B
Denmark 3-1 Netherlands: Biel/Bienne
Italy 0-2 Germany: Yverdon-les-Bains
Knockout phase
Friday 27 July: Semi-finals
Norway 0-2 Germany: Biel/Bienne – highlights
Denmark 0-1 Spain: Biel/Bienne – highlights
Monday 30 July: Final
Germany 0-1 Spain: Biel/Bienne – highlights