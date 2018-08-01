Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Women's Under-19 EURO team of the tournament

Wednesday 1 August 2018

Winners Spain provide four players to the UEFA technical experts' youthful official team of the tournament.

Women's Under-19 EURO team of the tournament ©Sportsfile
  • Team selected by the UEFA technical observers: Béatrice von Siebenthal (Switzerland) & Monika Staab (Germany)
  • 9 of the starting XI and 14 of the squad of 20 will be eligible again next year
Starting XI:
Goalkeeper
María Echezarreta (Spain & Oviedo Moderno)

Defenders
Anna Torrodá (Spain & Barcelona)
Sofie Svava (Denmark & Brøndby)
Lisa Ebert (Germany & FFC Frankfurt)
Vanessa Panzeri (Italy & Juventus)

Midfielders
Sydney Lohmann (Germany & Bayern München)
Rosa Marquez (Spain & Real Betis)
Sarah Jankovska (Denmark & BSF)
Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland & Luzern)

Forwards
Olga Carmona (Spain & Sevilla)
Paulina Krumbiegel (Germany & Hoffenheim)

Substitutes:
Goalkeeper
Lene Christensen (Denmark & KoldingQ)

Defenders
Sara Holmgaard (Denmark & Fortuna Hjørring)
Joanna Bækkelund (Norway & Lyn)
Malin Gut (Switzerland & Zürich)

Midfielders
Marisa Olislagers (Netherlands & ADO Den Haag)
Teresa Abelleira (Spain & Deportivo La Coruña)
Benedetta Glionna (Italy & Fiammamonza Dilettante)

Forwards
Kelly Gago (France & St-Étienne)
Sophie Haug (Norway & LSK Kvinner)

