Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Women's U19 EURO qualifying round report

Tuesday 9 October 2018

The elite round line-up is complete with best third-placed teams Greece and Bulgaria joining the top two in each group.

The Netherlands celebrate scoring against Albania
The Netherlands celebrate scoring against Albania ©Getty Images

Less than a month after Spain retained the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship in Switzerland, qualifying began for the 2019 finals in Scotland.

In all, 48 of the record 51 entrants begin in the qualifying round, which started with Group 6 hosted by Liechtenstein – a country making their competitive women's football debut – from which 2018 semi-finalists Denmark and Serbia booked elite round berths.

The other 11 groups will be completed by Tuesday, with 26 teams to advance alongside the two sides given byes to the elite round, holders Spain and France. Seven nations will eventually qualify to join hosts Scotland in July's finals.

Through to elite round: Spain (holders, bye), France (bye), England, Slovakia, Switzerland, Turkey, Slovenia, Sweden, Norway, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Denmark, Serbia, Greece, Austria, Russia, Republic of Ireland, Ukraine, Germany, Northern Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Portugal, Bulgaria, Iceland, Belgium

2018 final highlights: Germany 0-1 Spain
2018 final highlights: Germany 0-1 Spain

Qualifying round groups
Group 1  
Qualified: England. Slovakia

Group 2
Qualified: Switzerland, Turkey

Group 3
Qualified: Slovenia, Sweden

Group 4
Qualified: Norway, Czech Republic

Group 5
Qualified: Finland, Hungary

Group 6
Qualified: Denmark, Serbia, Greece*

Group 7
Qualified: Austria, Russia

Group 8
Qualified: Republic of Ireland, Ukraine

Group 9
Qualified: Germany, Northern Ireland

Group 10
Qualified: Netherlands, Poland

Group 11
Qualified: Italy, Portugal, Bulgaria*

Group 12
Qualified: Iceland, Belgium

*Hosts

Bye to elite round: Spain, France

Bye to final tournament: Scotland (hosts)

Road to Scotland
• The top two sides in every group plus the two third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section (*) join Spain and France in the elite round draw on 23 November 2018, with the games scheduled from 1 to 9 April and 10 to 18 June 2019.

• Seven countries will eventually qualify for the finals to join Scotland in the finals from 16 to 28 July 2019.

• The finals will act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 9 October 2018

Related Items

#WU19EURO 2019 in Scotland: all you need to know
11/07/2019

Live#WU19EURO 2019 in Scotland: all you need to know

Scotland hosted the finals, which climaxed with France beating Germany to claim their fifth WU19 EURO crown.
#WU19EURO 2019 in Scotland: all you need to know
11/07/2019

Live#WU19EURO 2019 in Scotland: all you need to know

Scotland hosted the finals, which climaxed with France beating Germany to claim their fifth WU19 EURO crown.
Top