WU19 EURO finals line-up set

The seven UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship elite round group winners have joined hosts Scotland in the finals from 16 to 28 July.

Group 1

Qualified: Germany

Group 2

Qualified: Belgium

Group 3

Qualified: Netherlands

2018 final highlights: Germany 0-1 Spain

Group 4

Qualified: Spain (holders)

Group 5

Qualified: Norway

Group 6

Qualified: England

Group 7

Qualified: France

The finals draw is in Glasgow at 13:00CET (12:00 local time) on 16 April. The finals will act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.