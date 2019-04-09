Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

WU19 EURO finals line-up set

Tuesday 9 April 2019

Belgium, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and holders Spain will join hosts Scotland in the finals.

Spain will go for a third title in a row in Scotland
Spain will go for a third title in a row in Scotland ©Getty Images

The seven UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship elite round group winners have joined hosts Scotland in the finals from 16 to 28 July.

Final standings

Group 1
Qualified: Germany

Group 2
Qualified: Belgium

Group 3
Qualified: Netherlands

2018 final highlights: Germany 0-1 Spain
2018 final highlights: Germany 0-1 Spain

Group 4
Qualified: Spain (holders)

Group 5
Qualified: Norway

Group 6
Qualified: England

Group 7
Qualified: France

The finals draw is in Glasgow at 13:00CET (12:00 local time) on 16 April. The finals will act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

  • Germany have won a record six titles and in 2018 equalled France's record of nine top-two finishes
  • Bulgaria made their elite round debut
  • Spain are aiming for a third title in a row having reached the last five finals
  • Norway defeated their fellow 2018 semi-finalists, Denmark
  • England beat two other past winners, Italy and Sweden
© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 9 April 2019

Related Items

Women's U19 EURO qualifying round report
09/10/2018

LiveWomen's U19 EURO qualifying round report

The elite round line-up is complete with best third-placed teams Greece and Bulgaria joining the top two in each group.
Women's U19 EURO qualifying round report
09/10/2018

LiveWomen's U19 EURO qualifying round report

The elite round line-up is complete with best third-placed teams Greece and Bulgaria joining the top two in each group.
Top