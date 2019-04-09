WU19 EURO finals line-up set
Tuesday 9 April 2019
Belgium, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and holders Spain will join hosts Scotland in the finals.
The seven UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship elite round group winners have joined hosts Scotland in the finals from 16 to 28 July.
- Qualified: Belgium, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland (hosts), Spain (holders)
- Results
- Finals draw at 13:00CET on 16 April in Glasgow
Final standings
Group 1
Qualified: Germany
Group 2
Qualified: Belgium
Group 3
Qualified: Netherlands
Group 4
Qualified: Spain (holders)
Group 5
Qualified: Norway
Group 6
Qualified: England
Group 7
Qualified: France
The finals draw is in Glasgow at 13:00CET (12:00 local time) on 16 April. The finals will act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
- Germany have won a record six titles and in 2018 equalled France's record of nine top-two finishes
- Bulgaria made their elite round debut
- Spain are aiming for a third title in a row having reached the last five finals
- Norway defeated their fellow 2018 semi-finalists, Denmark
- England beat two other past winners, Italy and Sweden