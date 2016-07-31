France's Katoto finishes WU19 EURO top scorer

Marie-Antoinette Katoto's final-clinching goal for France left her as top scorer in the 2016 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship.

Going into the final, Paris Saint-Germain forward Katoto was equal with Jill Roord of the Netherlands and Twente on five goals. Katoto, however, pounced to make it 2-0 in the decider against Spain to take the honour outright.

2016 finals top scorers

1 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France) 6

2 Jill Roord (Netherlands) 5

3= Lucía García (Spain ) 4

3= Sandra Hernández (Spain) 4

5= Nahikari García (Spain) 3

5= Clara Mateo (France) 3

5= Cinzia Zehnder (Switzerland) 3

Sippie Folkertsma ©Sportsfile

For the season as a whole, including qualifying, Netherlands forward Sippie Folkertsma led the way with 11 goals, augmented by finals strikes against Slovakia and Norway. Including previous seasons the PSV Eindhoven player has 16 goals in 15 appearances in this competition.

2015/16 season top scorers

1 Sippie Folkertsma (Netherlands) 11

2= Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France) 8

2= Heidi Kollanen (Finland) 8

4= Marina Fedorova (Russia) 7

4= Julia Glaser (Switzerland) 7

4= Sandra Hernández (Spain) 7

4= Clara Mateo (France) 7

4= Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 7

4= Cinzia Zehnder (Switzerland) 7

Stina Blackstenius ©Sportsfile

Previous finals top scorers

2014/15: Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) 6

2013/14: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) 6

2012/13: Pauline Bremer (Germany) 6

2011/12: Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 5

2010/11: Melissa Bjånesøy (Norway) 7

2009/10: Lieke Martens (Netherlands), Turid Knaak (Germany) 4

2008/09: Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden) 5

2007/08: Marie Pollmann (Germany) 4

2006/07: Marie-Laure Delie (France), Fanndis Fridriksdóttir (Iceland), Ellen White (England) 3

2005/06: Elena Danilova (Russia) 7

2004/05: Elena Danilova (Russia) 9

2003/04: Anja Mittag (Germany) 6

2002/03: Shelley Thompson (Germany) 4

2001/02: Claire Morel (France), Barbara Müller (Germany) 4

Elena Danilova ©UEFA.com

Previous season top scorers

2014/15: Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) 20

2013/14: Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) 12

2012/13: Jovana Damnjanović (Serbia) 14

2011/12: Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 13

2010/11: Melissa Bjånesøy (Norway) 13

2009/10: Rebecca Dempster (Scotland) 10

2008/09: Lidija Kuliš (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany) 10

2007/08: Kim Kulig (Germany) 12

2006/07: Marie-Laure Delie (France) 12

2005/06: Elena Danilova (Russia) 17

2004/05: Elena Danilova (Russia) 15

2003/04: Anja Mittag (Germany) 12

2002/03: Yulya Korniyevets (Ukraine) 9

2001/02: Nicole Gassmann (Switzerland), Suzanne Grant (Scotland) 8

All-time top scorers (final tournaments only)

Elena Danilova (Russia) 17

Marie-Laure Delie (France) 9

Toni Duggan (England) 9



All-time top scorers (including qualifying)

Elena Danilova (Russia) 33

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) 32

Agnese Ricco (Italy) 23