Who are in this summer's final tournaments?
Wednesday 26 April 2017
With six national team tournaments due to kick off this summer – including the men's Under-21 finals and UEFA Women's EURO 2017 – we survey the sides now dreaming of glory.
A busy summer of UEFA national team tournaments kicks off next week with the U17 EUROs for men and women, the first of six events featuring 31 of UEFA's 55 member associations, including the U21 EURO and UEFA Women's EURO 2017.
England bd Germany booked places at all six tournaments. Meanwhile, the Faroe Islands will be competing in their first ever final tournament after their men's U17 side grabbed a spot in Croatia.
When is each tournament and who is involved?
UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship (Czech Republic)
2–14 May, follow @UEFAWomensEURO/#WU17EURO
Czech Republic (hosts), England, France, Germany (holders), Netherlands, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Spain
UEFA European Under-17 Championship (Croatia)
3–19 May, follow @UEFAcom/#U17EURO
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia (hosts), England, Faroe Islands, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine
UEFA European Under-21 Championship (Poland)
16–30 June, follow @UEFAUnder21/#U21EURO
Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Germany, Italy, FYR Macedonia, Poland (hosts), Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden (holders)
UEFA European Under-19 Championship (Georgia)
2–15 July, follow @UEFAcom/#U19EURO
Bulgaria, Czech Republic, England, Georgia (hosts), Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden
UEFA Women's EURO 2017 (Netherlands)
16 July–6 August, follow @UEFAWomensEURO/#WEURO2017
Austria, Belgium, Denmark, England, France, Germany (holders), Iceland, Italy, Netherlands (hosts), Norway, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland
UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship (Northern Ireland)
8–20 August, follow @UEFAWomensEURO/#WU19EURO
England, France (holders), Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Northern Ireland (hosts), Scotland, Spain
Who is in how many tournaments? (max: 6)
6
England (WU17, U17, U21, U19, WEURO, WU19)
Germany (WU17, U17, U21, U19, WEURO, WU19)
5
Netherlands (WU17, U17, U19, WEURO, WU19)
Spain (WU17, U17, U21, WEURO, WU19)
4
France (WU17, U17, WEURO, WU19)
Italy (U17, U21, WEURO, WU19)
3
Czech Republic (WU17, U21, U19)
Norway (WU17, U17, WEURO)
Portugal (U21, U19, WEURO)
Scotland (U17, WEURO, WU19)
Sweden (U21, U19, WEURO)
2
Denmark (U21, WEURO)
Republic of Ireland (WU17, U17)
Serbia (U17, U21)
1
Austria (WEURO)
Belgium (WEURO)
Bosnia and Herzegovina (U17)
Bulgaria (U19)
Croatia (U17)
Faroe Islands (U17)
FYR Macedonia (U21)
Georgia (U19)
Hungary (U17)
Iceland (WEURO)
Northern Ireland (WU19)
Poland (U21)
Russia (WEURO)
Slovakia (U21)
Switzerland (WEURO)
Turkey (U17)
Ukraine (U17)
Key: WEURO=UEFA Women's EURO, U21=UEFA European Under-21 Championship, U19=UEFA European Under-19 Championship, U17=UEFA European Under-17 Championship, WU19=UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship, WU17=UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship