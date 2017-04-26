Who are in this summer's final tournaments?

A busy summer of UEFA national team tournaments kicks off next week with the U17 EUROs for men and women, the first of six events featuring 31 of UEFA's 55 member associations, including the U21 EURO and UEFA Women's EURO 2017.

England bd Germany booked places at all six tournaments. Meanwhile, the Faroe Islands will be competing in their first ever final tournament after their men's U17 side grabbed a spot in Croatia.

When is each tournament and who is involved?



UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship (Czech Republic)

2–14 May, follow @UEFAWomensEURO/#WU17EURO

Czech Republic (hosts), England, France, Germany (holders), Netherlands, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Spain

UEFA European Under-17 Championship (Croatia)

3–19 May, follow @UEFAcom/#U17EURO

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia (hosts), England, Faroe Islands, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine

UEFA European Under-21 Championship (Poland)

16–30 June, follow @UEFAUnder21/#U21EURO

Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Germany, Italy, FYR Macedonia, Poland (hosts), Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden (holders)

UEFA European Under-19 Championship (Georgia)

2–15 July, follow @UEFAcom/#U19EURO

Bulgaria, Czech Republic, England, Georgia (hosts), Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden

UEFA Women's EURO 2017 (Netherlands)

16 July–6 August, follow @UEFAWomensEURO/#WEURO2017

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, England, France, Germany (holders), Iceland, Italy, Netherlands (hosts), Norway, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship (Northern Ireland)

8–20 August, follow @UEFAWomensEURO/#WU19EURO

England, France (holders), Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Northern Ireland (hosts), Scotland, Spain



Log in for free to watch the highlights UEFA Women’s EURO 2017: Meet the teams

Who is in how many tournaments? (max: 6)



6

England (WU17, U17, U21, U19, WEURO, WU19)

Germany (WU17, U17, U21, U19, WEURO, WU19)



5

Netherlands (WU17, U17, U19, WEURO, WU19)

Spain (WU17, U17, U21, WEURO, WU19)

4

France (WU17, U17, WEURO, WU19)

Italy (U17, U21, WEURO, WU19)

3

Czech Republic (WU17, U21, U19)

Norway (WU17, U17, WEURO)

Portugal (U21, U19, WEURO)

Scotland (U17, WEURO, WU19)

Sweden (U21, U19, WEURO)

2

Denmark (U21, WEURO)

Republic of Ireland (WU17, U17)

Serbia (U17, U21)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch England Under-21 goals since 2007

1

Austria (WEURO)

Belgium (WEURO)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (U17)

Bulgaria (U19)

Croatia (U17)

Faroe Islands (U17)

FYR Macedonia (U21)

Georgia (U19)

Hungary (U17)

Iceland (WEURO)

Northern Ireland (WU19)

Poland (U21)

Russia (WEURO)

Slovakia (U21)

Switzerland (WEURO)

Turkey (U17)

Ukraine (U17)

Key: WEURO=UEFA Women's EURO, U21=UEFA European Under-21 Championship, U19=UEFA European Under-19 Championship, U17=UEFA European Under-17 Championship, WU19=UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship, WU17=UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship