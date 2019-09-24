Belarus, Czech Republic to host WU19 EURO in 2021 and 2022

Belarus and the Czech Republic have been picked as hosts of the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final tournaments of 2021 and 2022 respectively at today's UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Ljubljana.

The Football Federation of Belarus (BFF) previously staged the Women's U19 EURO in 2009 and also the 2016 Women's U17 finals, when 10,200 fans watched the decider in Borisov.

That record for a UEFA women's youth tournament was beaten a year later when the 2017 WU17 EURO opening match was seen by 10,219 fans in Pilsen, as the Czech Republic faced France. That was the first women's finals hosted by the Football Association of the Czech Republic (FAČR) though the nation has staged many men's senior and youth tournaments.

Georgia will host this season's final tournament from 21 July to 2 August.