Women's U19 qualifying round report
Wednesday 9 October 2019
See which 28 teams are through to the elite round after the 11 qualifying round groups ended.
The 2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship qualifying round is complete with 28 teams through to the elite round.
- Results
- Final standings
- Through to elite round: Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France (holders), Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland
- The top two sides in every group plus the four third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section go into the elite round draw on 29 November 2019, with the games in spring 2020.
- Seven teams will eventually join Georgia in the finals from 21 July to 2 August.
Group 1
Through: France, Slovakia, Romania*
Eliminated: North Macedonia (hosts)
Group 2
Through: Finland (hosts), Czech Republic
Eliminated: Faroe Islands, Lithuania
Group 3
Through: Germany, Portugal (hosts)
Eliminated: Azerbaijan, Albania
Group 4
Through: Scotland, Poland (hosts), Croatia*
Eliminated: Bulgaria
Group 5
Through: Norway, Northern Ireland (hosts)
Eliminated: Wales, Moldova
Group 6
Through: Switzerland, Austria (hosts), Israel*
Eliminated: Latvia
Group 7
Through: Spain, Iceland (hosts)
Eliminated: Greece, Kazakhstan
Group 8
Through: Russia, Italy (hosts)
Eliminated: Slovenia, Estonia
Group 9
Through: Netherlands (hosts), Republic of Ireland
Eliminated: Ukraine, Montenegro
Group 10
Through: Belgium, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina*
Eiminated: Armenia
Group 11
Though: England, Serbia
Eliminated: Belarus (hosts), Cyprus
Group 12
Through: Denmark, Hungary
Eliminated: Turkey (hosts), Kosovo
*Four best third-placed teams