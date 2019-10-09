Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Women's U19 qualifying round report

Wednesday 9 October 2019

See which 28 teams are through to the elite round after the 11 qualifying round groups ended.

Russia celebrate beating Italy to top their group
Russia celebrate beating Italy to top their group ©Getty Images

The 2019/20 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship qualifying round is complete with 28 teams through to the elite round.

  • Results
  • Final standings
  • Through to elite round: Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France (holders), Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland
  • The top two sides in every group plus the four third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section go into the elite round draw on 29 November 2019, with the games in spring 2020.
  • Seven teams will eventually join Georgia in the finals from 21 July to 2 August.

Group 1
Through: France, Slovakia, Romania*
Eliminated: North Macedonia (hosts)

Group 2
Through: Finland (hosts), Czech Republic
Eliminated: Faroe Islands, Lithuania

Group 3
Through: Germany, Portugal (hosts)
Eliminated: Azerbaijan, Albania

Group 4
Through: Scotland, Poland (hosts), Croatia*
Eliminated: Bulgaria

Group 5
Through: Norway, Northern Ireland (hosts)
Eliminated: Wales, Moldova

Group 6
Through: Switzerland, Austria (hosts), Israel*
Eliminated: Latvia

Group 7 
Through: Spain, Iceland (hosts)
Eliminated: Greece, Kazakhstan

Group 8 
Through: Russia, Italy (hosts)
Eliminated: Slovenia, Estonia

Group 9
Through: Netherlands (hosts), Republic of Ireland
Eliminated: Ukraine, Montenegro

Group 10 
Through: Belgium, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina*
Eiminated: Armenia

Group 11
Though: England, Serbia
Eliminated: Belarus (hosts), Cyprus

Group 12
Through: Denmark, Hungary
Eliminated: Turkey (hosts), Kosovo

*Four best third-placed teams

