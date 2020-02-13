Women's U19 EURO elite round starts 7 April

Thursday 13 February 2020

Seven places in the finals in Georgia will be decided.

Italy are amongthe 28 hopefuls
The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship elite round runs from 7 to 14 April with seven places on offer in the Georgia finals.

  • Group winners join hosts Georgia in the finals from 21 July to 2 August
  • Finals draw on 22 April

Group 1 (8–14 April): Netherlands (hosts), Scotland, Iceland, Romania

Group 2 (7–13 April): Germany, Denmark, Northern Ireland (hosts), Israel

Group 3 (8–14 April): Spain, Switzerland, Serbia, Sweden (hosts)

Group 4 (8–14 April): Finland, Russia, Austia, Croatia (hosts)

2019 final highlights: France 2-1 Germany
Group 5 (7–13 April): France (holders), Portugal (hosts), Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 6 (8–14 April): Belgium, Hungary, Poland (hosts), Slovakia

Group 7 (8–14 April): Norway, Engand, Czech Republic (hosts), Republic of Ireland

• Holders France (5 titles), Germany (6), Sweden (3), Spain (2), Netherlands (1), England (1), Russia (1) and Italy (1) are past champions.

• Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and the Czech Republic are hoping to quaify for the first time.

