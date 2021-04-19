Belgium, Lithuania, Belarus to host WU19 EURO in 2023, 2024, 2025

Belgium, Lithuania and Belarus have been chosen to host the UEFA European Women’s Under-19 Championship final tournaments of 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively by the UEFA Executive Committee at its meeting in Montreux.

For Belgium it will be the first women’s final tournament to be held in their nation, though they have experience of men’s events including the U17 EURO of 2007. Lithuania will be following the hosting of the Women’s U17 EURO of 2018.

Belarus, previously hosts in 2009, was to stage the Women’s U19 final tournament this year but the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Czech Republic was previously selected as host nation for 2022.