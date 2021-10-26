2021/22 Women's U19 round 1 report
Tuesday 26 October 2021
Round 1 of the new Women's U19 format decided promotion and relegation between the leagues and seeding for the round 2 draw.
Round 1 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship involved a record 52 teams, including debutants Andorra, competing to stay in or gain promotion to the top-tier League A for round 2 in the spring.
The new format replaces the old qualifying and elite rounds, still featuring one-venue mini-tournaments but now including two leagues with promotion and relegation leading to the 2022 finals in the Czech Republic (who will compete in the two rounds before automatically progressing to the final tournament). The competition returned after the 2019/20 and 2020/21 editions were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Promotion
- From League B to A: the six group winners plus best runner-up: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Romania, Wales
Relegation
- From League A to B: the seven teams ranked fourth in their groups: Azerbaijan, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey
The round 2 draw will be held in late 2021, with the seven League A group winners in the spring joining the Czech Republic in the finals from 27 June to 9 July 2022. There will also be promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B ahead of round 1 for the 2022/23 edition. Seedings for the round 2 draw will be determined by the positions in which each team finished in round 1.
Round 1 groups
LEAGUE A
Group A1
Stay in League A for round 2: Austria, Netherlands*, Ukraine
Transfer to League B: Scotland
Group A2
Stay in League A for round 2: France (holders), Sweden, Iceland
Transfer to League B: Serbia*
Group A3
Stay in League A for round 2: Germany, Belgium, Russia*
Transfer to League B: Slovenia
Group A4
Stay in League A for round 2: Denmark*, Finland, Hungary
Transfer to League B: Turkey
Group A5
Stay in League A for round 2: England, Switzerland, Republic of Ireland*
Transfer to League B: Northern Ireland
Group A6
Stay in League A for round 2: Spain, Czech Republic (finals hosts), Slovakia
Transfer to League B: Portugal*
Group A7
Stay in League A for round 2: Italy*, Norway, Poland
Transfer to League B: Azerbaijan
LEAGUE B
Group B1
Promoted to League A for round 2: Belarus*
Stay in League B: North Macedonia, Faroe Islands, Cyprus
Group B2
Promoted to League A for round 2: Bulgaria*, Greece**
Stay in League B: Lithuania, Kazakhstan
Group B3
Promoted to League A for round 2: Wales
Stay in League B: Albania, Andorra*, Moldova
Group B4
Promoted to League A for round 2: Romania
Stay in League B: Georgia, Israel, Malta*
Group B5
Promoted to League A for round 2: Croatia*
Stay in League B: Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Latvia
Group B6
Promoted to League A for round 2: Bosnia and Herzegovina*
Stay in League B: Montenegro, Estonia, Armenia
*Mini-tournament hosts
**Best runners-up