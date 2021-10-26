2021/22 Women's U19 round 1 report

Round 1 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship involved a record 52 teams, including debutants Andorra, competing to stay in or gain promotion to the top-tier League A for round 2 in the spring.

The new format replaces the old qualifying and elite rounds, still featuring one-venue mini-tournaments but now including two leagues with promotion and relegation leading to the 2022 finals in the Czech Republic (who will compete in the two rounds before automatically progressing to the final tournament). The competition returned after the 2019/20 and 2020/21 editions were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Promotion

From League B to A: the six group winners plus best runner-up: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Romania, Wales

Relegation

From League A to B: the seven teams ranked fourth in their groups: Azerbaijan, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey

The round 2 draw will be held in late 2021, with the seven League A group winners in the spring joining the Czech Republic in the finals from 27 June to 9 July 2022. There will also be promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B ahead of round 1 for the 2022/23 edition. Seedings for the round 2 draw will be determined by the positions in which each team finished in round 1.

LEAGUE A

Group A1

Stay in League A for round 2: Austria, Netherlands*, Ukraine

Transfer to League B: Scotland

The Netherlands were second in Group A1 Getty Images

Group A2

Stay in League A for round 2: France (holders), Sweden, Iceland

Transfer to League B: Serbia*

Group A3

Stay in League A for round 2: Germany, Belgium, Russia*

Transfer to League B: Slovenia

Group A4

Stay in League A for round 2: Denmark*, Finland, Hungary

Transfer to League B: Turkey

Group A5

Stay in League A for round 2: England, Switzerland, Republic of Ireland*

Transfer to League B: Northern Ireland

Group A6

Stay in League A for round 2: Spain, Czech Republic (finals hosts), Slovakia

Transfer to League B: Portugal*

Group A7

Stay in League A for round 2: Italy*, Norway, Poland

Transfer to League B: Azerbaijan

LEAGUE B

Group B1

Promoted to League A for round 2: Belarus*

Stay in League B: North Macedonia, Faroe Islands, Cyprus

Group B2

Promoted to League A for round 2: Bulgaria*, Greece**

Stay in League B: Lithuania, Kazakhstan

Group B3

Promoted to League A for round 2: Wales

Stay in League B: Albania, Andorra*, Moldova

Group B4

Promoted to League A for round 2: Romania

Stay in League B: Georgia, Israel, Malta*

Liechtenstein drew with Latvia to get their first-ever point in UEFA women's competition DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Group B5

Promoted to League A for round 2: Croatia*

Stay in League B: Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Latvia

Group B6

Promoted to League A for round 2: Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Stay in League B: Montenegro, Estonia, Armenia

*Mini-tournament hosts

**Best runners-up