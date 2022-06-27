2022 Women's Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the semi-finalists
Monday 27 June 2022
Four teams are left in the Czech Republic after a dramatic group stage; find out their qualifying records, top scorers and previous tournament bests.
Spain, Sweden, Norway and holders France are through to the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals following Sunday's gripping group-stage deciders.
We introduce the quartet still competing for the title, including three past winners.
Knockout stage fixtures
Semi-finals: Wednesday 6 July
SF1: Spain vs Sweden (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium)
SF2: Norway vs France (17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)
Final: Saturday 9 July
Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (15:00, Ostrava: Městský Stadium)
All times are CEST
Spain - Group A winners
Round 1: Group A6 winners (W3-0 vs Slovakia, W4-0 vs Portugal, W3-1 vs Czech Republic)
Round 2: Group A6 winners (W9-0 vs Romania, W6-0 vs Portugal, D2-2 vs Netherlands)
Qualifying top scorers: Fiamma, Mirari Uria 5
Previous best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2017, 2018)
Group stage: Two wins from their first two Group A games - vs. Italy and the hosts - ensured Pedro López's side went into their final match against France with a semi-final spot already secured. A 1-1 draw clinched top spot in the section, and - with nine goals - Spain were the group-stage top scorers.
Sweden - Group B runners-up
Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (W2-1 vs Iceland, W4-0 vs Serbia, L0-1 vs France)
Round 2: Group A1 winners (W4-2 vs Poland, W4-0 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Denmark)
Qualifying top scorers: Lisa Björk, Svea Rehnberg 3
Previous best: Winners x 3 (1999, 2012, 2015)
Group stage: Impressive victories against Germany and England put Caroline Sjöblom's team in a strong position ahead of their remaining group game with Norway. A 1-0 defeat tarnished their record and was the first goal they had conceded in the final tournament, but they still went through to the last four as runners-up.
Norway - Group B winners
Round 1: Group A7 runners-up (W7-0 vs Azerbaijan, W3-1 vs Poland, D1-1 vs Italy)
Round 2: Group A4 winners (W5-0 vs Ukraine, W6-0 vs Bulgaria, W1-0 vs Austria )
Qualifying top scorer: Iris Omarsdottir 6
Previous best: Runners-up (2001, 2003, 2008, 2011)
Group stage: Few - if anyone - would have seen Norway topping Group B following their 4-1 defeat to England on MD1. But Iris Omarsdottir's double did for Germany before a stunning strike from Oda Johansen earned a 1-0 victory against Sweden.
France - Group A runners-up
Round 1: Group A2 winners (W2-0 vs Serbia, W2-0 vs Iceland, W1-0 vs Sweden)
Round 2: Group A7 winners (W3-0 vs Greece, W3-0 vs Republic of Ireland, W5-1 vs Czech Republic)
Qualifying top scorer: Louna Ribadeira 4
Previous best: Winners x 5 (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019)
Group stage: The opening-game defeat of the Czech Republic was followed by a point against Italy where Sandrine Ringler's team were pegged back late on, denying them early semi-final qualification. Another draw - against Spain - saw the 2019 winners through, however.
Statistics include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)