2022 Women's U19 finals: Fixtures and results

Spain are the 2022 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship winners after defeating Norway 2-1 with a dramatic late strike in Saturday's final.

Júlia Bartel steered home in added time as Pedro López's team bounced back from Iris Omarsdottir's early first-half strike for Norway, who had been pegged back by Ane Elexpuru before half-time.

Júlia Bartel netted the title-clincher UEFA via Sportsfile

Spain had a first-half effort from Martina Fernandez ruled out for offside while the defender saw a vicious free-kick turned onto the crossbar in the second half by Norway goalkeeper Selma Panengstuen, who made a number of saves.

Thea Kyvåg could not take a fantastic second-half opportunity - firing across an unguarded goal after going past Spain 'keeper Meritxell Font - as Norway, who have never won the title, finished runners-up for a fifth time.

Highlights: Spain 1-0 Sweden

In the semi-finals, Mirari Uria scored the only goal of the game in Opava – her second strike of the final tournament – to take Spain through at the expense of the Swedes, who had Evelina Duljan sent off late on for two bookable offences.

There was not much between the two teams in Karviná later in the day as Eloise Sevenne's own-goal early in the second half took Norway into their fifth final and their first since 2011.

Group standings

MD3 Highlights: Norway 1-0 Sweden

On Matchday 3, Spain were the only side certain of a last-four place before the closing 90 minutes of the group stage, and they secured top spot in Group A thanks to a 1-1 draw with France that also took the holders through as section runners-up. Sandrine Ringler's side pipped Italy to second place despite Nicole Arcangeli's brace in a 4-0 defeat of the final tournament hosts.

All four Group B sides kicked off their final fixtures with a theoretical chance of progressing. Germany defeated England 3-0, a scoreline that would have taken them through if Norway had lost to Sweden, but Oda Johansen's goal earned Hege Riise's team top spot ahead of their Scandinavian neighbours.

Women's U19 EURO Highlights

On Matchday 2, Spain impressed for a second time as they swept aside the Czech Republic with a 5-0 win that took them into the semi-finals. López's team, who had defeated Italy in their opening game, ensured they could finish no worse than second in Group A regardless of the result of their final fixture in the section.

MD2 Highlights: Italy 2-2 France

France could have joined Spain in the last four with a win against Italy, but a late Arcangeli penalty secured Enrico Sbardella's side a point to keep them in the hunt.

Elma Nelhage's early header gave Sweden a 1-0 win against England to maintain their 100% start to Group B. Norway kept their challenge intact after they joined England on three points thanks to Omarsdottir's two finishes that brought them from behind to win 2-1 against Germany.

Top scorers

On Matchday 1, holders France got their 2022 title challenge off to a winning start as they defeated tournament hosts the Czech Republic 3-0 in Ostrava.

MD1 Highlights: Spain 3-1 Italy

Judith Coquet and Inès Benyahia's first-half goals laid the foundations for the win. Noémie Mouchon had a second-half penalty saved but then added a late third as Ringler's squad eased home to claim the early leadership of Group A. Spain bounced back from conceding an early penalty to defeat Italy 3-1 and join France on three points.

Matilda Vinberg got both goals and goalkeeper Serina Idrissu Backmark saved a second-half penalty as Sweden opened Group B with an impressive 2-0 defeat of Germany. Agnes Beever-Jones matched Vinberg with a pair as England overcame Norway 4-1 in Karviná.

The tournament returned after the 2020 and 2021 editions had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Group standings

﻿MD1 Highlights: England 4-1 Norway

MD1: Monday 27 June

Group A: Czech Republic 0-3 France (Ostrava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Sweden 2-0 Germany (Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

Group A: Spain 3-1 Italy (Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: England 4-1 Norway (Karviná: Městský Stadium)

MD2: Thursday 30 June

Group A: Italy 2-2 France (Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)

Group B: Norway 2-1 Germany (Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Group A: Czech Republic 0-5 Spain (Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Sweden 1-0 England (Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

MD3: Sunday 3 July

Group A: France 1-1 Spain (Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)

Group A: Italy 4-0 Czech Republic (Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

Group B: Norway 1-0 Sweden (Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Germany 3-0 England (Karviná: Městský Stadium)