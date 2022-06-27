2022 Women's U19 finals: fixtures and results

Spain impressed again as they swept aside the 2022 Women's Under-19 EURO hosts the Czech Republic on Thursday with a 5-0 win that takes them into the semi-finals.

Pedro López's team, who defeated Italy in their opening game, can now finish no worse than second in Group A regardless of the result of their final game in the section against France on Sunday.

The holders could have joined Spain in the last four with a win against Italy, but a late Nicole Arcangeli penalty secured Enrico Sbardella's side a point to keep them in the hunt.

Elma Nelhage's early header earned Sweden a 1-0 win against England later in the day. Caroline Sjöblom's team top Group B on maximum points. If Sweden avoid defeat to Norway on Sunday, they will progress as group winners.

Norway can still go through too though after they joined England on three points thanks to Iris Omarsdottir's two finishes that brought them from behind to win 2-1 against Germany.

The groups Group A: Czech Republic (hosts), Italy, Spain, France (holders) Group B: Sweden, Norway, England, Germany

On Matchday 1, France got their 2022 title challenge off to a winning start as they defeated tournament hosts the Czech Republic 3-0 in Ostrava.

Judith Coquet and Inès Benyahia's first-half goals laid the foundations for the win. Noémie Mouchon had a second-half penalty saved, but then added a late third as Sandrine Ringler's squad eased home to claim the early leadership of Group A. Spain bounced back from conceding an early penalty to defeat Italy 3-1 and join France on three points.

Matilda Vinberg got both goals and goalkeeper Serina Idrissu Backmark saved a second-half penalty as Sweden opened Group B with an impressive 2-0 defeat of Germany. Agnes Beever-Jones matched Vinberg with a pair as England overcame Norway 4-1 in Karviná.

Group standings

The final round of matches are played on Sunday, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later – and the final scheduled for 9 July in Ostrava. The tournament returns after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Results & fixtures

All kick-off times CEST

MD1: Monday 27 June

Group A: Czech Republic 0-3 France (Ostrava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Sweden 2-0 Germany (Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

Group A: Spain 3-1 Italy (Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: England 4-1 Norway (Karviná: Městský Stadium)

MD2: Thursday 30 June

Group A: Italy 2-2 France (Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)

Group B: Norway 2-1 Germany (Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Group A: Czech Republic 0-5 Spain (Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Sweden 1-0 England (Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

MD3: Sunday 3 July

Group A: France vs Spain (17:30, Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)

Group A: Italy vs Czech Republic (17:30, Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

Group B: Norway vs Sweden (20:00, Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Germany vs England (20:00, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 6 July

SF1: Spain/Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium or 17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

SF2: Winners Group B vs Spain/Runners-up Group A (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium or 17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Final

Saturday 9 July

Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (15:00, Ostrava: Městský Stadium)