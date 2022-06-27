2022 Women's U19 finals: fixtures and results

France and Italy will duel at distance for the remaining semi-final spot from Group A when they step out for their Matchday 3 games at the 2022 Women's Under-19 EURO on Sunday.

France are in pole position on four points - three clear of Italy - but they face group leaders Spain, who have already secured a semi-final place but will claim top spot if they avoid defeat in Ostrava's Bazaly Stadium. Italy must hope Spain win and they defeat the hosts heavily to effect the goal swing they need to go through at the holders' expense.

MD2 Highlights: Norway 2-1 Germany

In the evening kick-offs, Group B leaders Sweden know a point against Norway will be enough to take them through as section winners. Norway still have last-four ambitions of their own, but they will also have one eye on the Germany-England game that could also influence their destiny.

Group standings

On Matchday 2, Spain impressed again as they swept aside the Czech Republic with a 5-0 win that took them into the semi-finals. Pedro López's team, who defeated Italy in their opening game, ensured they could finish no worse than second in Group A regardless of the result of their final game in the section.

MD2 Highlights: Italy 2-2 France

France could have joined Spain in the last four with a win against Italy, but a late Nicole Arcangeli penalty secured Enrico Sbardella's side a point to keep them in the hunt.

Elma Nelhage's early header earned Sweden a 1-0 win against England to maintain their 100 per cent start to Group B. Norway kept their challenge intact after they joined England on three points thanks to Iris Omarsdottir's two finishes that brought them from behind to win 2-1 against Germany.

On Matchday 1, France got their 2022 title challenge off to a winning start as they defeated tournament hosts the Czech Republic 3-0 in Ostrava.

MD1 Highlights: Spain 3-1 Italy

Judith Coquet and Inès Benyahia's first-half goals laid the foundations for the win. Noémie Mouchon had a second-half penalty saved, but then added a late third as Sandrine Ringler's squad eased home to claim the early leadership of Group A. Spain bounced back from conceding an early penalty to defeat Italy 3-1 and join France on three points.

Matilda Vinberg got both goals and goalkeeper Serina Idrissu Backmark saved a second-half penalty as Sweden opened Group B with an impressive 2-0 defeat of Germany. Agnes Beever-Jones matched Vinberg with a pair as England overcame Norway 4-1 in Karviná.

The top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals on Wednesday with the final scheduled for 9 July in Ostrava. The tournament returns after the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Results & fixtures

All kick-off times CEST

﻿MD1 Highlights: England 4-1 Norway

MD1: Monday 27 June

Group A: Czech Republic 0-3 France (Ostrava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Sweden 2-0 Germany (Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

Group A: Spain 3-1 Italy (Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: England 4-1 Norway (Karviná: Městský Stadium)

MD2: Thursday 30 June

Group A: Italy 2-2 France (Ostrava: Bazaly Stadium)

Group B: Norway 2-1 Germany (Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Group A: Czech Republic 0-5 Spain (Opava: Městský Stadium)

Group B: Sweden 1-0 England (Frýdek–Místek: Stovky Stadium)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 6 July

SF1: Spain/Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium or 17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

SF2: Winners Group B vs Spain/Runners-up Group A (15:00, Opava: Městský Stadium or 17:30, Karviná: Městský Stadium)

Final

Saturday 9 July

Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (15:00, Ostrava: Městský Stadium)