2022/23 Women's U19 EURO round 2 starts 1 April

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 2 from 1 to 11 April will decide the seven teams who join hosts Belgium in the finals from 18 to 30 July, as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues. Each group will be a mini-tournament in one of the competing nations.

League A consists of 28 teams, including seven promoted from League B in autumn's round 1. Belgium will take part although their finals place is assured as hosts. The seven group winners (plus the best runners-up if Belgium win their group) all qualify for the finals. Teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.

The 24 teams in League B, including those relegated from League A in the autumn, will compete for promotion for round 1 of the tournament's 2023/24 edition.

Matches

League A

Group A1 (5–11 April): Norway*, Germany, Republic of Ireland, Croatia

Group A2 (5–11 April): Serbia, Poland*, Switzerland, Czechia

Group A3 (5–11 April): France, Portugal*, Hungary, Romania

Group A4 (5–11 April): Spain* (holders), England, Slovenia, Belarus

Group A5 (5–11 April): Denmark*, Sweden, Ukraine, Iceland

Group A6 (5–11 April): Austria, Italy*, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A7 (5–11 April): Netherlands*, Finland, Belgium (finals hosts), Bulgaria

*Group hosts

The seven group winners join hosts Belgium in the finals. If Belgium top their group, the best runners-up also qualify.

Teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.

Spain beat Norway in the 2022 final to claim their fourth title. France and Sweden reached the semi-finals while Czechia, England, Germany and Italy are also looking to qualify again. Norway beat Germany 2-1 in the group stage.

There are eight former champions involved: Germany (6 titles), France (5), Sweden (3), Denmark (1), England (1), Italy (1), Netherlands (1) and Spain (1).

England beat Slovenia 5-0 in round 1.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Slovenia and Ukraine are hoping to earn finals debuts. Belarus, Czechia and Hungary have only previously qualified as hosts.

League B

The League B groups UEFA

Group B1 (4–10 April): Israel, North Macedonia*, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group B2 (1–7 April): Türkiye, Moldova, Lithuania*, Andorra

Group B3 (4–10 April): Northern Ireland*, Kosovo, Cyprus, Latvia

Group B4 (4–10 April): Malta, Faroe Islands, Armenia*

Group B5 (5–11 April): Slovakia*, Montenegro, Azerbaijan

Group B6 (4–10 April): Wales*, Kazakhstan, Estonia

Group B7 (5–11 April): Scotland, Albania*, Liechtenstein

*Group hosts

Group winners will be promoted to League A for 2023/24 round 1.