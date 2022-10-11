2022/23 Women's Under-19 EURO round 1 latest
Tuesday 11 October 2022
The two leagues are deciding promotion and relegation ahead of round 2, with the remaining groups from 8 to 14 Novemer.
The 2022/23 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship season has begun with round 1, with 11 of the 14 groups complete and the rest from 8 to 14 November.
League A consists of 28 teams, including the eight promoted from League B after 2021/22 round 2 in the spring. The teams compete seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2022/23 round 2 in spring, with the other positions deciding seeding for League A in that round. Belgium will take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.
The teams in League B – including sides relegated from League A in 2021/22 round 2, as well as the first Gibraltar team to enter any UEFA women's national team football competition – will compete for promotion to League A in seven groups. The group winners will be promoted.
The seven teams joining Belgium in the 2023 finals from 18 to 30 July will be decided by round 2 League A.
Round 1 mini-tournaments
League A
Group A1 (complete)
Stay in League A for round 2: Spain (holders), Finland, Switzerland,
Transfer to League B: Scotland*
Group A2 (complete)
Stay in League A for round 2: Netherlands, Sweden, Greece*
Transfer to League B: Türkiye
Group A3 (complete)
Stay in League A for round 2: Serbia, Italy*, Hungary
Transfer to League B: Wales
Group A4 (complete)
Stay in League A for round 2: Denmark, England, Slovenia
Transfer to League B: Slovakia*
Group A5 (complete)
Stay in League A for round 2: France, Poland*, Republic of Ireland, Poland*,
Transfer to League B: Northern Ireland
Group A6 (8–14 November): Germany, Austria, Ukraine, Israel*
Group A7 (complete)
Stay in League A for round 2: Norway, Portugal*, Belgium (finals hosts)
Transfer to League B: Malta
League B
Group B1 (complete)
Promoted to League A for round 2: Croatia*
Stay in League B: Montenegro, Cyprus, Azerbaijan
Group B2 (complete)
Promoted to League A for round 2: Romania
Stay in League B: Albania*, Latvia, Armenia
Group B3 (8–14 November): Iceland, Lithuania*, Faroe Islands, Liechtenstein
Group B4 (complete)
Promoted to League A for round 2: Bosnia and Herzegovina*
Stay in League B: Moldova, Estonia
Group B5 (8–14 November): Bulgaria, Kosovo*, Gibraltar
Group B6 (complete)
Promoted to League A for round 2: Belarus
Stay in League B: North Macedonia, Georgia*
Group B7 (complete)
Promoted to League A for round 2: Czechia
Stay in League B: Kazakhstan*, Andorra
*Mini-tournament hosts
- Israel, Malta, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia and Türkiye were promoted from League B in 2021/22 round 2.
- Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Iceland and Romania were relegated from League A in 2021/22 round 2.