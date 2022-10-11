2022/23 Women's Under-19 EURO round 1 latest

The 2022/23 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship season has begun with round 1, with 11 of the 14 groups complete and the rest from 8 to 14 November.

League A consists of 28 teams, including the eight promoted from League B after 2021/22 round 2 in the spring. The teams compete seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2022/23 round 2 in spring, with the other positions deciding seeding for League A in that round. Belgium will take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.



The teams in League B – including sides relegated from League A in 2021/22 round 2, as well as the first Gibraltar team to enter any UEFA women's national team football competition – will compete for promotion to League A in seven groups. The group winners will be promoted.

The seven teams joining Belgium in the 2023 finals from 18 to 30 July will be decided by round 2 League A.

Matches

League A

Group A1 (complete)

Stay in League A for round 2: Spain (holders), Finland, Switzerland,

Transfer to League B: Scotland*

Group A2 (complete)

Stay in League A for round 2: Netherlands, Sweden, Greece*

Transfer to League B: Türkiye

Group A3 (complete)

Stay in League A for round 2: Serbia, Italy*, Hungary

Transfer to League B: Wales

Group A4 (complete)

Stay in League A for round 2: Denmark, England, Slovenia

Transfer to League B: Slovakia*

Group A5 (complete)

Stay in League A for round 2: France, Poland*, Republic of Ireland, Poland*,

Transfer to League B: Northern Ireland

Group A6 (8–14 November): Germany, Austria, Ukraine, Israel*

Group A7 (complete)

Stay in League A for round 2: Norway, Portugal*, Belgium (finals hosts)

Transfer to League B: Malta

League B

The League B groups UEFA

Group B1 (complete)

Promoted to League A for round 2: Croatia*

Stay in League B: Montenegro, Cyprus, Azerbaijan

Group B2 (complete)

Promoted to League A for round 2: Romania

Stay in League B: Albania*, Latvia, Armenia

Group B3 (8–14 November): Iceland, Lithuania*, Faroe Islands, Liechtenstein

Group B4 (complete)

Promoted to League A for round 2: Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Stay in League B: Moldova, Estonia

Group B5 (8–14 November): Bulgaria, Kosovo*, Gibraltar

Group B6 (complete)

Promoted to League A for round 2: Belarus

Stay in League B: North Macedonia, Georgia*

Group B7 (complete)

Promoted to League A for round 2: Czechia

Stay in League B: Kazakhstan*, Andorra

*Mini-tournament hosts