2023 Women's Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the semi-finalists

The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runs from 18 to 30 July in Belgium. The teams were drawn into two groups of four on 26 April. The top two in each group progressed to the semi-finals on 27 July, with the final to follow three days later.

Knockout fixtures SEMI-FINALS

Thursday 27 July

Netherlands vs Spain (17:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

France vs Germany (20:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

FINAL

Sunday 30 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (17:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven) All times CET

France ahead of the finals UEFA via Sportsfile

Round 1: Group A5 winners (played in Poland)

W5-1 vs Northern Ireland, W3-1 vs Poland, W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland

Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in Portugal)

W6-0 vs Romania, W2-0 vs Hungary, W2-1 vs Portugal

Qualifying top scorer: Louna Ribadeira﻿ 7

Group stage: Group B winners

W1-0 vs Czechia, W2-0 vs Spain, W3-1 vs Iceland

Finals top scorers: Louna Ribadeira (2)

Semi-final appearances: 16

Final appearances: 10

Previous best: Winners x 5 (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019)

No team has won more titles since the switch to U19 classification in 2001/02.

2022 WU17 final highlights: Germany pip Spain

Germany in relaxed mode UEFA via Sportsfile

Round 1: Group A6 runners-up (played in Israel)

W5-0 vs Israel, W2-1 vs Ukraine, L1-2 vs Austria

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Norway)

W5-0 vs Republic of Ireland, W10-0 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Norway

Qualifying top scorer: Loreen Bender 5

Group stage: Group A runners-up

W6-0 vs Austria, W2-0 vs Belgium, L1-3 vs Netherlands

Finals top scorers: Mara Alber, Franziska Kett, ﻿Sophie Nachtigall, Alara Sehitler (2)

Semi-final appearances: 18

Final appearances: 10

Previous best: Winners x 6 (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2011)

The squad for their impressive round 2 campaign included several 2022 Women's U17 EURO winners, among them Bender, Mara Alber and Laura Gloning.

What happened in the group stage?

The Netherlands' Under-19s in Belgium UEFA via Sportsfile

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Greece)

D1-1 vs Greece, W6-0 vs Türkiye, W2-0 vs Sweden

Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Netherlands)

W6-0 vs Bulgaria, W2-1 vs Belgium, W2-0 vs Finland

Qualifying top scorer: Lotte Kuekelaar 4

Group stage: Group A winners

W3-0 vs Belgium, L1-0 vs Austria, W3-1 vs Germany

Finals top scorers: Ziva Henry, Hanna Huizenga, Danique Tolhoek, Rosa van Gool, Lotte Keukelaar (1)

Semi-final appearances: 6

Final appearances: 1

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2014)

The victorious 2014 squad included future Women's EURO 2017 champions Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen.

2022 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Norway

Spain pulling together in Belgium UEFA via Sportsfile

Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Scotland)

W6-0 vs Scotland, W7-0 vs Switzerland, W2-0 vs Finland

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Switzerland)

W8-0 vs Belarus, W6-0 vs Slovenia, W1-0 vs England

Qualifying top scorer: Lucia Moral 6

Group stage: Group B runners-up

W3-0 vs Iceland, L2-0 vs France, W7-0 vs Czechia

Finals top scorers: Carla Camacho (3)

Semi-final appearances: 12

Final appearances: 9

Previous best: Winners x 4 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022)

Will hope to earn a chance to defend their U-20 Women's World Cup title, won last year in Costa Rica.

Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)

When and where is the 2023 Women's U19 EURO final? The final will take place at the Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven at 17:30 CET on Sunday 30 July.