2023 Women's Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the semi-finalists

Monday, July 24, 2023

Find out the semi-finalists' qualifying records, top scorers and previous tournament bests.

The Netherlands beat Germany to reach the last four
The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runs from 18 to 30 July in Belgium. The teams were drawn into two groups of four on 26 April. The top two in each group progressed to the semi-finals on 27 July, with the final to follow three days later.

Knockout fixtures

SEMI-FINALS
Thursday 27 July
Netherlands vs Spain (17:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)
France vs Germany (20:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

FINAL
Sunday 30 July
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (17:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

All times CET

France

France ahead of the finals
Round 1: Group A5 winners (played in Poland)
W5-1 vs Northern Ireland, W3-1 vs Poland, W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland
Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in Portugal)
W6-0 vs Romania, W2-0 vs Hungary, W2-1 vs Portugal
Qualifying top scorer: Louna Ribadeira﻿ 7
Group stage: Group B winners
W1-0 vs Czechia, W2-0 vs Spain, W3-1 vs Iceland
Finals top scorers: Louna Ribadeira (2)
Semi-final appearances: 16
Final appearances: 10
Previous best: Winners x 5 (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019)

  • No team has won more titles since the switch to U19 classification in 2001/02.
2022 WU17 final highlights: Germany pip Spain

Germany

Germany in relaxed mode
Round 1: Group A6 runners-up (played in Israel)
W5-0 vs Israel, W2-1 vs Ukraine, L1-2 vs Austria
Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Norway)
W5-0 vs Republic of Ireland, W10-0 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Norway
Qualifying top scorer: Loreen Bender 5
Group stage: Group A runners-up
W6-0 vs Austria, W2-0 vs Belgium, L1-3 vs Netherlands
Finals top scorers: Mara Alber, Franziska Kett, ﻿Sophie Nachtigall, Alara Sehitler (2)
Semi-final appearances: 18
Final appearances: 10
Previous best: Winners x 6 (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2011)

  • The squad for their impressive round 2 campaign included several 2022 Women's U17 EURO winners, among them Bender, Mara Alber and Laura Gloning.
What happened in the group stage?

Netherlands

The Netherlands' Under-19s in Belgium
Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Greece)
D1-1 vs Greece, W6-0 vs Türkiye, W2-0 vs Sweden
Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Netherlands)
W6-0 vs Bulgaria, W2-1 vs Belgium, W2-0 vs Finland
Qualifying top scorer: Lotte Kuekelaar 4
Group stage: Group A winners
W3-0 vs Belgium, L1-0 vs Austria, W3-1 vs Germany
Finals top scorers: Ziva Henry, Hanna Huizenga, Danique Tolhoek, Rosa van Gool, Lotte Keukelaar (1)
Semi-final appearances: 6
Final appearances: 1
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2014)

  • The victorious 2014 squad included future Women's EURO 2017 champions Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen.
2022 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Norway

Spain (holders)

Spain pulling together in Belgium
Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Scotland)
W6-0 vs Scotland, W7-0 vs Switzerland, W2-0 vs Finland
Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Switzerland)
W8-0 vs Belarus, W6-0 vs Slovenia, W1-0 vs England
Qualifying top scorer: Lucia Moral 6
Group stage: Group B runners-up
W3-0 vs Iceland, L2-0 vs France, W7-0 vs Czechia
Finals top scorers: Carla Camacho (3)
Semi-final appearances: 12
Final appearances: 9
Previous best: Winners x 4 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022)

  • Will hope to earn a chance to defend their U-20 Women's World Cup title, won last year in Costa Rica.

Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)

When and where is the 2023 Women's U19 EURO final?

The final will take place at the Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven at 17:30 CET on Sunday 30 July.

WU19 EURO finals groups

Group A: Belgium (hosts), Austria, Germany, Netherlands
Group B: Iceland, France, Czechia, Spain (holders)

