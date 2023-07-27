2023 Women's Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the finalists
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Article summary
Find out the finalists' qualifying records, top scorers and previous tournament bests.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runs from 18 to 30 July in Belgium. The teams were drawn into two groups of four on 26 April. The top two in each group progressed to the semi-finals on 27 July, with the final to follow three days later.
Knockout fixtures
SEMI-FINALS
Thursday 27 July
Netherlands 0-1 Spain (Leburton Stadium, Tubize)
France 2-3aet Germany (RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)
FINAL
Sunday 30 July
Spain vs Germany (17:30 CET, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)
Germany
Round 1: Group A6 runners-up (played in Israel)
W5-0 vs Israel, W2-1 vs Ukraine, L1-2 vs Austria
Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Norway)
W5-0 vs Republic of Ireland, W10-0 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Norway
Qualifying top scorer: Loreen Bender (5)
Group stage: Group A runners-up
W6-0 vs Austria, W2-0 vs Belgium, L1-3 vs Netherlands
Semi-finals: W3-2aet vs France
Finals top scorers: Franziska Kett (3)
Final appearances: 11
Previous best: Winners x 6 (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2011)
- The squad for their impressive round 2 campaign included several 2022 Women's U17 EURO winners, among them Bender, Mara Alber and Laura Gloning.
Spain (holders)
Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Scotland)
W6-0 vs Scotland, W7-0 vs Switzerland, W2-0 vs Finland
Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Switzerland)
W8-0 vs Belarus, W6-0 vs Slovenia, W1-0 vs England
Qualifying top scorer: Lucia Moral (6)
Group stage: Group B runners-up
W3-0 vs Iceland, L2-0 vs France, W7-0 vs Czechia
Semi-finals: W1-0 vs Netherlands
Finals top scorer: Carla Camacho (3)
Final appearances: 10
Previous best: Winners x 4 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022)
- By reaching the semi-finals, Spain will defend their U-20 Women's World Cup title, won last year in Costa Rica.
Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)
When and where is the 2023 Women's U19 EURO final?
The final will take place at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven at 17:30 CET on Sunday 30 July.
WU19 EURO finals groups
Group A: Belgium (hosts), Austria, Germany, Netherlands
Group B: Iceland, France, Czechia, Spain (holders)