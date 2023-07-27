2023 Women's Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the finalists

The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runs from 18 to 30 July in Belgium. The teams were drawn into two groups of four on 26 April. The top two in each group progressed to the semi-finals on 27 July, with the final to follow three days later.

Knockout fixtures SEMI-FINALS

Thursday 27 July

Netherlands 0-1 Spain (Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

France 2-3aet Germany (RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

FINAL

Sunday 30 July

Spain vs Germany (17:30 CET, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

Germany in relaxed mode UEFA via Sportsfile

Round 1: Group A6 runners-up (played in Israel)

W5-0 vs Israel, W2-1 vs Ukraine, L1-2 vs Austria

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Norway)

W5-0 vs Republic of Ireland, W10-0 vs Croatia, W2-0 vs Norway

Qualifying top scorer: Loreen Bender (5)

Group stage: Group A runners-up

W6-0 vs Austria, W2-0 vs Belgium, L1-3 vs Netherlands

Semi-finals: W3-2aet vs France

Finals top scorers: Franziska Kett (3)

Final appearances: 11

Previous best: Winners x 6 (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2011)

The squad for their impressive round 2 campaign included several 2022 Women's U17 EURO winners, among them Bender, Mara Alber and Laura Gloning.

What happened in the group stage?

Spain pulling together in Belgium UEFA via Sportsfile

Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Scotland)

W6-0 vs Scotland, W7-0 vs Switzerland, W2-0 vs Finland

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Switzerland)

W8-0 vs Belarus, W6-0 vs Slovenia, W1-0 vs England

Qualifying top scorer: Lucia Moral (6)

Group stage: Group B runners-up

W3-0 vs Iceland, L2-0 vs France, W7-0 vs Czechia

Semi-finals: W1-0 vs Netherlands

Finals top scorer: Carla Camacho (3)

Final appearances: 10

Previous best: Winners x 4 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022)

By reaching the semi-finals, Spain will defend their U-20 Women's World Cup title, won last year in Costa Rica.

Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)

When and where is the 2023 Women's U19 EURO final? The final will take place at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven at 17:30 CET on Sunday 30 July.