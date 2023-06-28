Poland host Women's Under-19 EURO in 2025

Poland has been chosen to host the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final tournament of 2025 by the UEFA Executive Committee at its meeting in Nyon.

It will be the first time that Poland has staged a UEFA women's final tournament, though it was the venue for the 2006 men's UEFA Under-19 finals. Poland were also co-hosts of UEFA EURO 2012 and staged the 2017 UEFA U21 EURO.

The 2024 Women's U19 EURO final tournament will be played in Lithuania.