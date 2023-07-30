UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023 Women's Under-19 EURO: Ribadeira takes prize as top scorer

Sunday, July 30, 2023

France's Louna Ribadeira finished as the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship top scorer with four goals.

Dirk Vuylsteke / Sportpix

The forward struck twice in France's semi-final defeat by Germany to add to her group stage strikes against Spain and Iceland. That was enough for her to top the standings, with Spain's Carla Camacho and Germany's Franziska Kett next in line with three.

Further back, seven players completed the tournament on two goals apiece: Spain trio Fiamma, Érika and Wifi, Germany's Mara Alber, Sophie Nachtigall and Alara Sehitler, and Austria's Valentina Mädl.

2023 Women's U19 EURO finals top scorers

4 Louna Ribadeira (France)
3 Carla Camacho (Spain)
3 Franziska Kett (Germany)
2 Mara Alber (Germany)
2 Érika (Spain)
2 Fiamma (Spain)
2 Valentina Mädl (Austria)
2 Sophie Nachtigall (Germany)
2 Alara Sehitler (Germany)
2 Wifi (Spain)

Each team's 2023 Women's U19 EURO finals top scorers

Austria: ﻿Valentina Mädl (2)
Belgium: ﻿Valesca Ampoorter, Marie Detruyer, Lore Jacobs (1)
Czechia: N/A
France: ﻿Louna Ribadeira (4)
Germany: Franziska Kett (3)
Iceland: Snædís Jörundsdóttir, Vigdís Kristjánsdóttir, Bergdís Sveinsdóttir (1)
Netherlands: Ziva Henry, Hanna Huizenga, Danique Tolhoek, Rosa van Gool, Lotte Keukelaar (1)
Spain: ﻿Carla Camacho (3)

