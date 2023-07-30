2023 Women's Under-19 EURO: Ribadeira takes prize as top scorer

France's Louna Ribadeira finished as the leading goalscorer in the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship with four goals.

The forward struck twice in France's semi-final defeat by Germany to add to her group stage strikes against Spain and Iceland. That was enough for her to top the standings, with Spain's Carla Camacho and Germany's Franziska Kett next in line with three.

Further back, seven players completed the tournament on two goals apiece: Spain trio Fiamma, Érika and Wifi, Germany's Mara Alber, Sophie Nachtigall and Alara Sehitler, and Austria's Valentina Mädl.

Fixtures and results

2023 Women's U19 EURO finals top scorers 4 Louna Ribadeira (France)

3 Carla Camacho (Spain)

3 Franziska Kett (Germany)

2 Mara Alber (Germany)

2 Érika (Spain)

2 Fiamma (Spain)

2 Valentina Mädl (Austria)

2 Sophie Nachtigall (Germany)

2 Alara Sehitler (Germany)

2 Wifi (Spain)

Each team's 2023 Women's U19 EURO finals top scorers

Austria: ﻿Valentina Mädl (2)

Belgium: ﻿Valesca Ampoorter, Marie Detruyer, Lore Jacobs (1)

Czechia: N/A

France: ﻿Louna Ribadeira (4)

Germany: Franziska Kett (3)

Iceland: Snædís Jörundsdóttir, Vigdís Kristjánsdóttir, Bergdís Sveinsdóttir (1)

Netherlands: Ziva Henry, Hanna Huizenga, Danique Tolhoek, Rosa van Gool, Lotte Keukelaar (1)

Spain: ﻿Carla Camacho (3)

