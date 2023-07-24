2023 Women's Under-19 EURO: Who is the top scorer?

Spain's Carla Camacho is the leading goalscorer in the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship with three goals.

The forward scored twice in Spain's commanding victory over Czechia on Matchday 3 to add to her strike in their opening win against Iceland.

Eight players trail her with two goals apiece: her Spain team-mates Fiamma and Érika, Germany's Mara Alber, Franziska Kett, Sophie Nachtigall and Alara Sehitler, Austria's Valentina Mädl, and France's Louna Ribadeira.

2023 Women's U19 EURO finals top scorers 3 Carla Camacho (Spain)

2 Mara Alber (Germany)

2 Érika (Spain)

2 Fiamma (Spain)

2 Franziska Kett (Germany)

2 Valentina Mädl (Austria)

2 Sophie Nachtigall (Germany)

2 Louna Ribadeira (France)

2 Alara Sehitler (Germany)

Each team's 2023 Women's U19 EURO finals top scorers

Austria: ﻿Valentina Mädl (2)

Belgium: ﻿Valesca Ampoorter, Marie Detruyer, Lore Jacobs (1)

Czechia: N/A

France: ﻿Louna Ribadeira (2)

Germany: Mara Alber, Franziska Kett, ﻿Sophie Nachtigall, Alara Sehitler (2)

Iceland: Snædís Jörundsdóttir, Vigdís Kristjánsdóttir, Bergdís Sveinsdóttir (1)

Netherlands: Ziva Henry, Hanna Huizenga, Danique Tolhoek, Rosa van Gool, Lotte Keukelaar (1)

Spain: ﻿Carla Camacho (3)

