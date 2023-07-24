UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2023 Women's Under-19 EURO: Who is the top scorer?

Monday, July 24, 2023

Spain's Carla Camacho is the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship top scorer so far with three goals.

Carla Camacho has scored three goals in the finals so far
Carla Camacho has scored three goals in the finals so far UEFA via Getty Images

Spain's Carla Camacho is the leading goalscorer in the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship with three goals.

The forward scored twice in Spain's commanding victory over Czechia on Matchday 3 to add to her strike in their opening win against Iceland.

Eight players trail her with two goals apiece: her Spain team-mates Fiamma and Érika, Germany's Mara Alber, Franziska Kett, Sophie Nachtigall and Alara Sehitler, Austria's Valentina Mädl, and France's Louna Ribadeira.

Fixtures and results

2023 Women's U19 EURO finals top scorers

3 Carla Camacho (Spain)
2 Mara Alber (Germany)
2 Érika (Spain)
2 Fiamma (Spain)
2 Franziska Kett (Germany)
2 Valentina Mädl (Austria)
2 Sophie Nachtigall (Germany)
2 Louna Ribadeira (France)
2 Alara Sehitler (Germany)

Each team's 2023 Women's U19 EURO finals top scorers

Austria: ﻿Valentina Mädl (2)
Belgium: ﻿Valesca Ampoorter, Marie Detruyer, Lore Jacobs (1)
Czechia: N/A
France: ﻿Louna Ribadeira (2)
Germany: Mara Alber, Franziska Kett, ﻿Sophie Nachtigall, Alara Sehitler (2)
Iceland: Snædís Jörundsdóttir, Vigdís Kristjánsdóttir, Bergdís Sveinsdóttir (1)
Netherlands: Ziva Henry, Hanna Huizenga, Danique Tolhoek, Rosa van Gool, Lotte Keukelaar (1)
Spain: ﻿Carla Camacho (3)

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, July 24, 2023

Selected for you

France, Spain, Germany, Netherlands into semis
Live 24/07/2023

France, Spain, Germany, Netherlands into semis

Netherlands face Spain and France take on Germany in the semi-finals on 27 July.
Where to watch WU19 EURO
Live 24/07/2023

Where to watch WU19 EURO

You can watch the finals thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games.
Meet the semi-finalists
Live 24/07/2023

Meet the semi-finalists

The semi-finalists have been confirmed; find out their qualifying records, top scorers and previous tournament bests.