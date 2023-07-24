2023 Women's Under-19 EURO: Who is the top scorer?
Monday, July 24, 2023
Spain's Carla Camacho is the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship top scorer so far with three goals.
Spain's Carla Camacho is the leading goalscorer in the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship with three goals.
The forward scored twice in Spain's commanding victory over Czechia on Matchday 3 to add to her strike in their opening win against Iceland.
Eight players trail her with two goals apiece: her Spain team-mates Fiamma and Érika, Germany's Mara Alber, Franziska Kett, Sophie Nachtigall and Alara Sehitler, Austria's Valentina Mädl, and France's Louna Ribadeira.
2023 Women's U19 EURO finals top scorers
3 Carla Camacho (Spain)
2 Mara Alber (Germany)
2 Érika (Spain)
2 Fiamma (Spain)
2 Franziska Kett (Germany)
2 Valentina Mädl (Austria)
2 Sophie Nachtigall (Germany)
2 Louna Ribadeira (France)
2 Alara Sehitler (Germany)
Each team's 2023 Women's U19 EURO finals top scorers
Austria: Valentina Mädl (2)
Belgium: Valesca Ampoorter, Marie Detruyer, Lore Jacobs (1)
Czechia: N/A
France: Louna Ribadeira (2)
Germany: Mara Alber, Franziska Kett, Sophie Nachtigall, Alara Sehitler (2)
Iceland: Snædís Jörundsdóttir, Vigdís Kristjánsdóttir, Bergdís Sveinsdóttir (1)
Netherlands: Ziva Henry, Hanna Huizenga, Danique Tolhoek, Rosa van Gool, Lotte Keukelaar (1)
Spain: Carla Camacho (3)