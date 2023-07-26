2023 Under-19 Women’s EURO semi-final preview: Netherlands vs Spain, France vs Germany

The 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals take place on Thursday, as Spain play the Netherlands and Germany meet France for a place in Sunday's decider at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven.

In a repeat of the knockout stage ties in the 2017 edition – where Spain and France advanced to the showpiece – all four sides also reached the last four in 2019.

Knockout fixtures SEMI-FINALS

Thursday 27 July

Netherlands vs Spain (17:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

France vs Germany (20:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize) FINAL

Sunday 30 July

Netherlands / Spain vs France / Germany (17:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven) All times CET

Indeed, this is also a reprise of the 2022 Women's Under-17 EURO semi-finals, and each team's squad in Belgium this year features at least five members from their U17 squad from the previous campaign. Spain's current roster includes the most, with ten of the same players who finished runners-up to Germany in Sarajevo hoping to go one better this time around.

Netherlands vs Spain

"If we can beat Germany, then we can beat anyone," said Lotte Keukelaar after the Netherlands captured the tightly-contested Group A top spot on Matchday 3.

They face Group B runners-up and title holders Spain, who overpowered Czechia in the final round of the groups to guarantee their place in the knockouts.

The sides have met in two previous semi-finals. First, in 2016, when Spain edged Jill Roord's Netherlands 4-3 in Slovakia, and then a year later when Aitana Bonmatí captained Spain to another narrow victory in Northern Ireland.

The 2014 final also pitted the sides together, though the Dutch triumphed on this occasion with Vivianne Miedema's winning goal earning them their sole Under-19 title.

Of their six semi-final appearances, the Netherlands have, in fact, only reached one final, while Spain hold the more superior record, having reached nine showpieces in 12 attempts – and winning four of them.

Nine of the Netherlands' current squad were present when ten of Spain's beat them in the Under-17 showpiece last year, but who will come out on top this time around?

France vs Germany

France's group stage "could've been even better if we hadn't conceded a goal," concluded coach Sandrine Ringler after their 3-1 victory over Iceland.

Recording three wins from three games, her side claimed the Group B summit, while their opponents Germany were nudged down to second in Group A following their defeat by the Netherlands.

What happened in the group stage?

The teams have met in three previous semi-finals with France boasting the better record, coming out on top twice.

An extra-time victory in 2007 ensured Germany's passage to the Reykjavík showpiece, and three years later France won a penalty shoot-out to progress in Kumanovo. Most recently, Kadidiatou Diani came off the bench to strike twice in three minutes to ensure France made it to Parc y Scarlets in 2013.

On all three occasions when the teams have clashed at this stage, the victor has always gone on to etch their name on the trophy.

France have appeared in a total of 16 semi-finals compared to Germany's 18. However, both teams have made the final ten times, with France going on to win fives titles, and Germany capturing six.

In May last year, Alara Sehitler, who has scored twice so far in Belgium, hit the winning goal for Germany in their Under-17 Women's EURO semi-final against France. She is one of seven players from that squad that will be coming up against five for France, who will still have that result in the back of their minds.

