2023 Women's Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament

Friday, August 4, 2023

Finalists Spain and Germany dominate the 2023 Women's Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament.

The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship in Belgium.

The XI features four players from winners Spain and three from runners-up Germany. Player of the Tournament and finals top scorer Louna Ribadeira leads the line.

Goalkeeper: Txell Font (Spain)

Defender: Sara Ortega (Spain)
Defender: Vanessa Diehm (Germany)
Defender: Thiniba Samoura (France)
Defender: Medina (Spain)

Midfielder: Júlia Bartel (Spain)
Midfielder: Kysha Sylla (France)
Midfielder: Alara Sehitler (Germany)

Forward: Lotte Keukelaar (Netherlands)
Forward: Louna Ribadeira (France)
Forward: Franziska Kett (Germany)

Player of the Tournament

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.

