UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2023/24 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 1 groups

Monday, October 30, 2023

Promotion and relegation between both leagues is at stake in the first stage of the 2023/24 edition.

Photo: Football Association of Wales

Round 1 of the 2023/24 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship is in progress, beginning the road to next July's final tournament in Lithuania.

League A consists of 28 teams, including holders Spain and the seven sides promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2022/23 edition. The teams compete in seven groups, played as single-venue mini-tournaments; sides finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for round 2 of 2023/24, with the other positions deciding League A seeding for that round.

The 22 teams in League B include sides relegated from League A in 2022/23 round 2, as well as debut WU19 entrants Luxembourg. They compete for promotion to League A in six groups, five of four sides and the other with three. The group winners and runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section will be promoted. Lithuania will take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.

The seven teams joining Lithuania in the 2024 finals from 15 to 27 July will be decided by round 2 League A.

Scores

League A

2023 final highlights: Spain 0-0 Germany (aet, 3-2 pens)

Group A1 (25–31 October) 
France*, Italy, Hungary, Northern Ireland

Group A2 (24–30 October)
Czechia, England, Greece, Wales*

Group A3 (25–31 October)
Austria*, Denmark, Poland, Montenegro

Group A4 (29 November–5 December)
Germany, Finland*, Norway, Israel
Postponed from original dates

Group A5 (25–31 October)
Spain (holders), Portugal, Sweden*, Türkiye

Group A6 (25–31 October)
Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Belgium*, Faroe Islands

Group A7 (complete)
Stay in League A for round 2: Serbia, Iceland, Belarus
Transfer to League B: Scotland
(mini-tournament played in Albania)

* Group hosts

2023 Women's U19 EURO top five goals

League B

Group B1 (25–31 October)
Switzerland*, Albania, Lithuania**, Cyprus

Group B2 (24–30 October)
Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Estonia, Gibraltar
Withdrawn: Liechtenstein

Group B3 (8–14 November)
Slovenia*, Kosovo, Azerbaijan, Moldova

Group B4 (complete)
Promoted to League A for round 2: Ukraine
Runners-up: North Macedonia
Remain in League B: Armenia*, Luxembourg

Group B5 (25–31 October)
Bulgaria*, Croatia, Latvia, Georgia

Group B6 (29 November–5 December)
Romania*, Slovakia, Kazakhstan

*Group hosts
**Final tournament hosts

  • Spain retained the trophy in Belgium in July, and are aiming to match the record three straight WU19/WU18 titles won by Germany in 1999/2000, 2000/01 and 2001/02.
  • Spain's fifth title moved them to within one of 2022/23 runners-up Germany's record tally. Other former champions involved are France (five titles), Sweden (three), Denmark, England, Italy and the Netherlands (one apiece).
  • Faroe Islands, Israel, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Türkiye were promoted from League B in 2022/23 round 2.
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Slovenia, Switzerland and Ukraine were relegated from League A in 2022/23 round 2.
© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, October 30, 2023