UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Star power: from UEFA Women's Under-19 EURO to global honours

Saturday, July 13, 2024

The UEFA Women's Under-19 EURO has served as a launchpad for many stars of the women's game. Here, we look at five players who have shone at Under-19 level over the past decade before flourishing in their senior careers.

Patri Guijarro lit up the Women's Under-19 EURO in 2017 before going on to win the biggest titles in world football
Patri Guijarro lit up the Women's Under-19 EURO in 2017 before going on to win the biggest titles in world football UEFA via Getty Images

Some of Spain's finest women's players, including Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmatí and scorer of the 2023 World Cup match-winner Olga Carmona, have previously starred at European Under-19 level. However, the most remarkable display came from Patri Guijarro in the 2017 final tournament, where she bagged five goals and was named player of the tournament. Since then, she has racked up a host of accolades with her Barcelona teammates, including three Women’s Champions League titles.

Dutch player Vivianne Miedema, who burst onto the scene ten years ago, is another example of a player translating success at U19 level into senior accolades. Having finished as the top scorer in the 2014 tournament, she has gone on to win the Women’s EURO, be a World Cup runner-up and bag a long list of individual awards.

The following year, Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius emerged as another prolific talent, finishing as the top scorer. Now a two-time Olympic silver medallist and a bronze-winner at the 2019 World Cup, she is one the biggest names in the professional women’s game.

French pair Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Melvine Malard also made the most of their opportunity at Under-19 level, both finishing as top scorers in the 2016 and 2019 tournaments respectively. Since then, each has set the stage alight for Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, evolving into the most prolific goal-getters in the women’s game.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Selected for you

Blackstenius inspires Sweden to WU19 EURO glory
Live 27/07/2015

Blackstenius inspires Sweden to WU19 EURO glory

Spain 1-3 SwedenStina Blackstenius scored two first-half goals and set up a late clincher as Sweden claimed the WU19 EURO title in Israel.
Hosts from 2023
Live 19/04/2021

Hosts from 2023

Hosts have been picked for the Women's U19 final tournaments of 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Tournament history: WU19 EURO
Live 02/08/2023

Tournament history: WU19 EURO

Like at senior women's level, Germany have been the country to defeat in the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship but other teams are beginning to catch up.
Live 06/07/2024