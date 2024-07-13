Star power: from UEFA Women's Under-19 EURO to global honours

Some of Spain's finest women's players, including Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmatí and scorer of the 2023 World Cup match-winner Olga Carmona, have previously starred at European Under-19 level. However, the most remarkable display came from Patri Guijarro in the 2017 final tournament, where she bagged five goals and was named player of the tournament. Since then, she has racked up a host of accolades with her Barcelona teammates, including three Women’s Champions League titles.

Dutch player Vivianne Miedema, who burst onto the scene ten years ago, is another example of a player translating success at U19 level into senior accolades. Having finished as the top scorer in the 2014 tournament, she has gone on to win the Women’s EURO, be a World Cup runner-up and bag a long list of individual awards.

The following year, Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius emerged as another prolific talent, finishing as the top scorer. Now a two-time Olympic silver medallist and a bronze-winner at the 2019 World Cup, she is one the biggest names in the professional women’s game.

French pair Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Melvine Malard also made the most of their opportunity at Under-19 level, both finishing as top scorers in the 2016 and 2019 tournaments respectively. Since then, each has set the stage alight for Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, evolving into the most prolific goal-getters in the women’s game.