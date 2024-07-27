Daniela Agote named 2024 Women's Under-19 EURO Player of the Tournament

Spain forward Daniela Agote has been named 2024 Women's Under-19 EURO Player of the Tournament.

The Athletic Club right-sided attacker scored in the semi-final against England and set up the first goal as Spain beat the Netherlands to retain the title in Lithuania among a string of impressive displays.

According to the UEFA Technical Observers: "Over all the games she was consistent and also involved in many goals. Exceptional technical abilities, which she pairs with cognition and agility. Additionally, she provided the assist for opening goal in the final."

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year at uefatechnicalreports.com.