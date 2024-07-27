UEFA Women's Under-19 EURO final report: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (aet)

Substitute Intza Eguiguren scored just before the end of extra time to give Spain victory in the 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship against the Netherlands.

Key moments 6' Marisa scores from first Spain attack

59' Keukelaar sets up Tolhoek to level

90' Astralaga save denies Keukelaar

90+5' Netherlands twice keep out Spain to force extra time

115' Woons clips top of crossbar from distance

118' Eguiguren hits dramatic winner



Match in brief: Spain leave it late

The Netherlands had kept clean sheets in their last three games, starting with their 1-0 defeat of Spain on Matchday 2, but were behind to the holders within six minutes. Player of the Tournament Daniela Agote received the ball in the box could have played the ball to the unmarked Pau Comendador on the left but instead slipped it right to Marísa García, who cut back and curled a shot past Danae van der Vliet.

Spain, unchanged from their comfortable 3-1 semi-final victory against England, now looked to turn the screw but the Netherlands nearly levelled when an Eunate Astralaga clearance was intercepted and played to Danique Tolhoek, who missed the target with only the keeper to beat. Jade van Hensbergen looked to chip Astralaga from distance and was not far off doing so following a sweeping Netherlands move.

At half-time the Netherlands introduced Hanna Huizenga, who came off the bench to equalise against Germany the only other time they had conceded in these finals, and they began the second half brightly, Lotte Keukelaar (who scored the group-stage winner against Spain) shooting over while Adriana Ranera blocked a Van Hensbergen effort. And Keukelaar made the equaliser, tackling Ainhoa Alguacil on the edge of the box and delivering the ball for Tolhoek to stroke in.

The Netherlands continued to have the better of play and in the 90th minute a superb Astralaga save denied Keukelaar but then Spain so nearly won it before extra time only for Van der Vliet to deny Agote, before Marisa's shot was blocked by Isa Kardinaal.



There were few chances in the additional half-hour although Karlijn Woons clipped the crossbar from distance. It seemed, just as last year, the final would go to penalties, when Olga San Martín got to the byline and cut-back, via a deflection, for fellow substitute Eguiguren to slide in at the far post to spark wild celebrations.

Key stats

Spain match Germany's records of three titles in a row and six overall. They also maintained their current clean sweep of UEFA and FIFA women's youth tournaments having won the 2024 WU17 EURO in May and the last FIFA U-17 and U-20 Women's World Cups in 2022.

Spain were in a record 11th final (although Germany also have 11 top-two finishes including the four-team round robin WU18 EURO finals of 1998/99). They were in their eighth final in nine editions.

Spain would match their feat of 2018, the only previous year to date where the same nation has won WU17 EURO and WU19 EURO.

Serbia's Nina Matejić ended as finals top scorer on five goals. Tolhoek was the overall leading scorer including qualifying with 15 goals.

Sonia Bermúdez was coaching in her second straight final having led Spain to victory in her debut season a year ago.

Judit Pujols was part of the Spain side who won last year's tournament in Belgium but did not get on the pitch in the final.

Line-ups

Spain: Astralaga; Noemi, A Camara, Ranera, Judit; Alguacil (Eguiguren 91), Artero, Librán (San Martín 64); Agote (San Nicolás 115), Marisa (Gil Villar 106), Pau (Arques 78)

Netherlands: Van der Vliet; De Klonia (Rademaker 112), Woons, Kardinaal, Chibani; Proost (Van de Velde 87), Van Hensbergen, Van Uden (Verdaasdonk 112); Van Koppen (Huizenga 46), Tolhoek (Iedemea 101), Keukelaar