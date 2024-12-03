UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 1 report

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

The groups set the leagues for round 2 in spring.

Germany won all three of their games
Germany won all three of their games Getty Images for DFB

The 2024/25 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship has begun with round 1 now complete.

League A consisted of 28 teams, including holders Spain and the seven sides promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2023/24 edition. Poland took part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.

The teams competed in seven groups, played as single-venue mini-tournaments; sides finishing fourth are relegated to League B for round 2, with the other positions deciding League A seeding for that round.

The 23 teams in League B include sides relegated from League A in 2023/24 round 2. They compete for promotion to League A in six groups, five of four sides and the other with three. The group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section are promoted (with the full list of promoted teams to be confirmed).

The seven teams joining Poland in the 2025 finals from 15 to 27 June will be decided by round 2, drawn at 10:30 CET on Friday and played between either 17 and 26 February or 31 March and 8 April.

2024 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (aet)
Results

League A

  • The teams finishing fourth are relegated to League A for round 2.

Group A1
Remain in League A for round 2: Germany*, Denmark, Greece
Transfer for League B: Kosovo

Group A2
Remain in League A for round 2: France, Portugal*, Slovakia
Transfer for League B: North Macedonia

Group A3
Remain in League A for round 2: Norway, Republic of Ireland, Finland
Transfer for League B: Bulgaria*

Group A4
Remain in League A for round 2: Italy, Poland* (finals hosts), England
Transfer to League B: Türkiye

Group A5 ﻿Remain in League A for round 2: Austria, Czechia, Serbia*
Transfer to League B: Faroe Islands

Group A6
Remain in League A for round 2: Spain* (holders), Belgium, Iceland
Transfer to League B: Northern Ireland

Group A7
Remain in League A for round 2: Netherlands, Sweden, Scotland
Transfer to League B: Hungary*

League B

  • The group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group are promoted to League A for round 2. Full list to be confirmed.

Group B1
Promoted to League A for round 2: Belarus
Runners-up: Albania*
Also in group: Montenegro, Moldova

Group B2
Promoted to League A for round 2: Romania*
Runners-up: Latvia
Also in group: Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein

Group B3
Promoted to League A for round 2: Wales
Runners-up: Georgia
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Lithuania

Group B4
Promoted to League A for round 2: Slovenia
Runners-up: Croatia*
Also in group: Luxembourg, Malta

Group B5
Promoted to League A for round 2: Switzerland
Runners-up: Estonia
Also in group: Cyprus*, Azerbaijan

Group B6 
Top two, order TBD: Ukraine, Israel
Also in group: Armenia*

*Mini-tournament hosts

  • Spain retained the trophy in Lithuania in July, equalling the record three straight WU19/WU18 titles won by Germany in 1999/2000, 2000/01 and 2001/02.
  • That was Spain's sixth title, also matching a record held by Germany. Other former champions involved are France (five titles), Sweden (three), Denmark, England, Italy and the Netherlands (one apiece).
  • The Netherlands were 2023/24 runners-up with England and France losing in the semi-finals and Germany, hosts Lithuania, the Republic of Ireland and Serbia also in the group stage.
  • Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Türkiye were promoted from League B in 2023/24 round 2.
  • Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Romania, Slovenia, Switzerland and Ukraine were relegated from League A in 2023/24 round 2.
