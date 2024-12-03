UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 1 report

The 2024/25 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship has begun with round 1 now complete.

League A consisted of 28 teams, including holders Spain and the seven sides promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2023/24 edition. Poland took part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.

The teams competed in seven groups, played as single-venue mini-tournaments; sides finishing fourth are relegated to League B for round 2, with the other positions deciding League A seeding for that round.

The 23 teams in League B include sides relegated from League A in 2023/24 round 2. They compete for promotion to League A in six groups, five of four sides and the other with three. The group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section are promoted (with the full list of promoted teams to be confirmed).

The seven teams joining Poland in the 2025 finals from 15 to 27 June will be decided by round 2, drawn at 10:30 CET on Friday and played between either 17 and 26 February or 31 March and 8 April.

2024 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (aet)

Results

The teams finishing fourth are relegated to League A for round 2.

Group A1

Remain in League A for round 2: Germany*, Denmark, Greece

Transfer for League B: Kosovo

Group A2

Remain in League A for round 2: France, Portugal*, Slovakia

Transfer for League B: North Macedonia

Group A3

Remain in League A for round 2: Norway, Republic of Ireland, Finland

Transfer for League B: Bulgaria*

Group A4

Remain in League A for round 2: Italy, Poland* (finals hosts), England

Transfer to League B: Türkiye

Group A5 ﻿Remain in League A for round 2: Austria, Czechia, Serbia*

Transfer to League B: Faroe Islands

Group A6

Remain in League A for round 2: Spain* (holders), Belgium, Iceland

Transfer to League B: Northern Ireland

Group A7

Remain in League A for round 2: Netherlands, Sweden, Scotland

Transfer to League B: Hungary*

The group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group are promoted to League A for round 2. Full list to be confirmed.

Group B1

Promoted to League A for round 2: Belarus

Runners-up: Albania*

Also in group: Montenegro, Moldova

Group B2

Promoted to League A for round 2: Romania*

Runners-up: Latvia

Also in group: Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein

Group B3

Promoted to League A for round 2: Wales

Runners-up: Georgia

Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Lithuania

Group B4

Promoted to League A for round 2: Slovenia

Runners-up: Croatia*

Also in group: Luxembourg, Malta

Group B5

Promoted to League A for round 2: Switzerland

Runners-up: Estonia

Also in group: Cyprus*, Azerbaijan

Group B6

Top two, order TBD: Ukraine, Israel

Also in group: Armenia*

*Mini-tournament hosts