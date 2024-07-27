UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Spain win 2024 Women's U19 EURO: At a glance

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Spain equalled Germany's records of three titles in a row and six overall as they pipped the Netherlands in extra time in Lithuania.

Spain celebrate their opening goal in the final win against the Netherlands
Spain celebrate their opening goal in the final win against the Netherlands UEFA via Getty Images

Winners: ﻿Spain
Runners-up: ﻿Netherlands
Semi-finalists: England, France

Player of the Tournament: Daniela Agote (Spain)

Semi-final highlights: England 1-3 Spain

Top scorers

5 Nina Matejić (Serbia)
4 Poppy Pritchard (England) 
4 Camille Robillard (France)

Including qualifying
15 Danique Tolhoek (Netherlands)
12 Nina Matejić (Serbia)

Semi-final highlights: Netherlands 2-0 France

Records

  • Spain equalled Germany's records of six titles overall and three in a row.
  • Spain reached a record 11th final (though Germany also have 11 top-two finishes including the four-team round-robin of 1998/99).
  • England's 10-0 defeat of Lithuania was a final tournament record winning margin. It was the first WU19 EURO game with two different hat-trick scorers (Michelle Agyemang and Poppy Pritchard).
  • Matejić's career tally of 22 WU19 EURO goals including qualifying is the fourth highest ever after 33 for Elena Danilova (Russia), 32 for Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) and 23 for Agnese Ricco (Italy).
  • Tolhoek's season tally of 15 goals is the best since Blackstenius's record 20 in 2014/15.
  • Germany were in a record 19th final tournament.
  • Lithuania made their WU19 EURO finals debut and Karolina Jasaitytė scored their first goal in a UEFA women's final tournament.

All the results/highlights

Matchday 1

Sunday 14 July: Group A
France 3-1 Serbia (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)
Lithuania 0-10 England (Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Highlights: Lithuania 0-10 England

Monday 15 July: Group B
Spain 0-0 Republic of Ireland (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė)
Netherlands 1-1 Germany (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Highlights: Netherlands 1-1 Germany

Matchday 2

Wednesday 17 July: Group A
Serbia 1-1 England (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė)
Lithuania 0-6 France (Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Highlights: Serbia 1-1 England

Thursday 18 July: Group B
Republic of Ireland 1-2 Germany (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)
Netherlands 1-0 Spain (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė﻿)

Highlights: Republic of Ireland 1-2 Germany

Matchday 3

Saturday 20 July: Group A
Serbia 4-1 Lithuania (Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)
England 1-0 France (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Highlights: England 1-0 France

Sunday 21 July: Group B
Republic of Ireland 0-2 Netherlands (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė﻿)
Germany 0-2 Spain (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Highlights: Germany 0-2 Spain

Semi-finals

Wednesday 24 July
England 1-3 Spain (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė)
Netherlands 2-0 France (Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Final 

Saturday 27 July
Spain 2-1 Netherlands (aet, Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Roll of honour

2024: Spain (Lithuania)
2023: Spain (Belgium)
2022: Spain (Czechia)
2021: Cancelled
2020: Cancelled
2019: France (Scotland)
2018: Spain (Switzerland)
2017: Spain (Northern Ireland)
2016: France (Slovakia)
2015: Sweden (Israel)
2014: Netherlands (Norway)
2013: France (Wales)
2012: Sweden (Turkey)
2011: Germany (Italy)
2010: France (FYR Macedonia)
2009: England (Belarus)
2008: Italy (France)
2007: Germany (Iceland)
2006: Germany (Switzerland)
2005: Russia (Hungary)
2004: Spain (Finland)
2003: France (Germany)
2002: Germany (Sweden)
WU18 EURO
2001: Germany (Norway)
2000: Germany (France)
1999: Sweden (Sweden)
1998: Denmark (two-legged final v France)

Titles

Germany 6
Spain 6
France 5
Sweden 3
Denmark 1
England 1
Italy 1
Netherlands 1
Russia 1

Top-two finishes

Germany 11*
Spain 11
France 10
Norway 5
England 4
Sweden 4*
Netherlands 2
Denmark 1
Italy 1
Russia 1

*includes four-team round-robin final tournament of 1998/99

Top-four finishes

Germany 18*
France 17*
Spain 13*Sweden 9*
Norway 9﻿*
England 7
Netherlands 7
Denmark 6
Italy 4*
Russia 3
Switzerland 3
Finland 2
Portugal 1
Republic of Ireland 1

*includes four-team round-robin final tournaments of 1998/99 and 1999/2000

(bold: inc 2024)

