Women's U19 EURO: Meet the contenders
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Hosts Poland are joined by England, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, holders Spain and Sweden in June's fnals.
The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runs from 15 to 26 June in Poland, with the draw on 15 April.
The teams will be competing in two groups of four; the top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on 23 June, with the decider to follow three days later. The finals will act as a qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, also in Poland from 5 to 27 September of that year. Five spots will be up for grabs, although Poland are automatically qualified for the World Cup as hosts.
We introduce the eight teams competing for the title.
Finals contenders
England, France, Italy, Netherlands, Poland (hosts), Portugal, Spain (holders), Sweden
Match dates
Group stage: 15, 18, 21 June
Semi-finals & World Cup play-off (if needed): 24 June
Final: 27 June
Stadiums
Stadium Rzeszów, Rzeszów
Stadium Mielec, Mielec
Stadium Stalowa Wola, Stalowa Wola
Stadium Tarnobrzeg, Tarnobrzeg
Contenders
England
Round 1: Group A4 third place (played in Poland)
W2-1 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs Italy, L0-1 vs Poland
Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in England)
W6-0 vs Belgium, W5-1 vs Austria, W10-0 vs Ukraine
Top scorer: Ava Baker 5
2023/24: Semi-finals
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2009)
- As well as winning in 2009, England have been runners-up three times and last year made their first semi-final since 2013.
France
Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Portugal)
W4-0 vs North Macedonia, W8-0 vs Slovakia, W4-0 vs Portugal
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Wales)
W1-0 vs Wales, W4-3 vs Serbia, W2-1 vs Republic of Ireland
Top scorer: Maeline Mendy 4
2023/24: Semi-finals
Previous best: Winners x 5 (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019)
- Equalling Germany's record of 19 final tournament appearances and can call on the same generation that won the 2023 WU17 EURO title in Estonia, including among others Maeline Mendy, Mélinda Mendy, Liana Joseph, Julie Swierot and Chancelle Effa Effa.
Italy
Round 1: Group A4 winners (played in Poland)
W2-1 vs Poland, L0-1 vs England, W10-0 vs Türkiye
Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Italy)
W7-1 vs Belarus, W6-1 vs Slovakia, D0-0 vs Sweden
Top scorers: Carolina Tironi, Marta Zamboni 4
2023/24: Did not qualify
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2008)
- Hoping to get past the group stage for first time since 2011.
Netherlands
Round 1: Group A7 winners (played in Hungary)
W6-3 vs Scotland, W5-0 vs Hungary, L0-1 vs Sweden
Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Netherlands)
W5-0 vs Romania, W5-0 vs Greece, W1-0 vs Denmark
Top scorer: Jade van Hensebergen 7
2023/24: Runners-up
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2014)
- Took Spain to extra time in last year's final. The victorious 2014 squad included future Women's EURO 2017 champions Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen.
Poland (hosts)
Round 1: Group A4 runners-up (played in Poland)
L1-2 vs Italy, W8-0 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs England
Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Poland), qualified as finals hosts
L0-1 vs Finland, W6-0 vs Israel, W2-1 vs Germany
Top scorers: Julia Gutowska 3
2023/24: Did not qualify
Previous best: Group stage (2007)
- In the finals for the first time since 2007, and hope to be the first hosts to get past the group stage since Norway in 2014. Whatever happens they will make their FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup debut next year, also as hosts.
Portugal
Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (played in Portugal)
W2-0 vs Slovakia, W3-0 vs North Macedonia, L0-4 vs France
Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Portugal)
W2-0 vs Iceland, W5-1 vs Slovenia, D1-1 vs Norway
Top scorers: Luisa Bras, Leonete Correia, Diana Costa, Anna Marques, Carolina Santiago 2
2023/24: Did not qualify
Previous best: Semi-finals (2012)
- Only previously qualified in 2012 when they narrowly lost to Spain in the semis.
Spain (holders)
Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Spain)
W6-0 vs Northern Ireland, W3-0 vs Iceland, W6-0 vs Belgium
Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Scotland)
W3-0 vs Switzerland, W4-0 vs Scotland, W10-0 vs Czechia
Top scorers: Daniela Agote, Celia Segura 4
2023/24: Winners
Previous best: Winners x 6 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023, 2024)
- Last year equalled Germany's records (including the predecessor WU18 EURO) of six titles, three titles in a row, and 11 finals. Also were 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup winners. Much of their potential squad were either involved in their victory last year like Player of the Tournament Agote or were part of the side that won WU17 EURO in Sweden such as Segura.
Sweden
Round 1: Group A7 runners-up (played in Hungary)
W5-1 vs Hungary, L1-2 vs Scotland, W1-0 vs Netherlands
Round 2: Group A4 runners-up (played in Italy), Best runners-up
W3-0 vs Slovakia, W1-0 vs Belarus, D0-0 vs Italy
Top scorers: Felicia Schröder 6
2023/24: Did not qualify
Previous best: Winners x 3 (1999, 2012, 2015)
- Only their second qualification since winning their third title in 2015 (reaching the semis in 2022).
Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)