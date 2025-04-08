Women's U19 EURO: Meet the contenders

The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runs from 15 to 26 June in Poland, with the draw on 15 April.

The teams will be competing in two groups of four; the top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on 23 June, with the decider to follow three days later. The finals will act as a qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, also in Poland from 5 to 27 September of that year. Five spots will be up for grabs, although Poland are automatically qualified for the World Cup as hosts.

We introduce the eight teams competing for the title.

Finals contenders England, France, Italy, Netherlands, Poland (hosts), Portugal, Spain (holders), Sweden

Match dates

Group stage: 15, 18, 21 June

Semi-finals & World Cup play-off (if needed): 24 June

Final: 27 June

Stadiums

Stadium Rzeszów, Rzeszów

Stadium Mielec, Mielec

Stadium Stalowa Wola, Stalowa Wola

Stadium Tarnobrzeg, Tarnobrzeg

Graduates of the Women's U19 EURO

Contenders

Round 1: Group A4 third place (played in Poland)

W2-1 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs Italy, L0-1 vs Poland

Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in England)

W6-0 vs Belgium, W5-1 vs Austria, W10-0 vs Ukraine

Top scorer: Ava Baker 5

2023/24: Semi-finals

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2009)

As well as winning in 2009, England have been runners-up three times and last year made their first semi-final since 2013.

2024 highlights: England 1-0 France

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Portugal)

W4-0 vs North Macedonia, W8-0 vs Slovakia, W4-0 vs Portugal

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Wales)

W1-0 vs Wales, W4-3 vs Serbia, W2-1 vs Republic of Ireland

Top scorer: Maeline Mendy 4

2023/24: Semi-finals

Previous best: Winners x 5 (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019)

Equalling Germany's record of 19 final tournament appearances and can call on the same generation that won the 2023 WU17 EURO title in Estonia, including among others Maeline Mendy, Mélinda Mendy, Liana Joseph, Julie Swierot and Chancelle Effa Effa.

Round 1: Group A4 winners (played in Poland)

W2-1 vs Poland, L0-1 vs England, W10-0 vs Türkiye

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Italy)

W7-1 vs Belarus, W6-1 vs Slovakia, D0-0 vs Sweden

Top scorers: Carolina Tironi, Marta Zamboni 4

2023/24: Did not qualify

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2008)

Hoping to get past the group stage for first time since 2011.

Round 1: Group A7 winners (played in Hungary)

W6-3 vs Scotland, W5-0 vs Hungary, L0-1 vs Sweden

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Netherlands)

W5-0 vs Romania, W5-0 vs Greece, W1-0 vs Denmark

Top scorer: Jade van Hensebergen 7

2023/24: Runners-up

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2014)

Took Spain to extra time in last year's final. The victorious 2014 squad included future Women's EURO 2017 champions Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen.

2024 semi-final highlights: Netherlands 2-0 France

Round 1: Group A4 runners-up (played in Poland)

L1-2 vs Italy, W8-0 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs England

Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Poland), qualified as finals hosts

L0-1 vs Finland, W6-0 vs Israel, W2-1 vs Germany

Top scorers: Julia Gutowska 3

2023/24: Did not qualify

Previous best: Group stage (2007)

In the finals for the first time since 2007, and hope to be the first hosts to get past the group stage since Norway in 2014. Whatever happens they will make their FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup debut next year, also as hosts.

Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (played in Portugal)

W2-0 vs Slovakia, W3-0 vs North Macedonia, L0-4 vs France

Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Portugal)

W2-0 vs Iceland, W5-1 vs Slovenia, D1-1 vs Norway

Top scorers: Luisa Bras, Leonete Correia, Diana Costa, Anna Marques, Carolina Santiago 2

2023/24: Did not qualify

Previous best: Semi-finals (2012)

Only previously qualified in 2012 when they narrowly lost to Spain in the semis.

Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Spain)

W6-0 vs Northern Ireland, W3-0 vs Iceland, W6-0 vs Belgium

Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Scotland)

W3-0 vs Switzerland, W4-0 vs Scotland, W10-0 vs Czechia

Top scorers: Daniela Agote, Celia Segura 4

2023/24: Winners

Previous best: Winners x 6 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023, 2024)

Last year equalled Germany's records (including the predecessor WU18 EURO) of six titles, three titles in a row, and 11 finals. Also were 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup winners. Much of their potential squad were either involved in their victory last year like Player of the Tournament Agote or were part of the side that won WU17 EURO in Sweden such as Segura.

2024 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (aet)

Round 1: Group A7 runners-up (played in Hungary)

W5-1 vs Hungary, L1-2 vs Scotland, W1-0 vs Netherlands

Round 2: Group A4 runners-up (played in Italy), Best runners-up

W3-0 vs Slovakia, W1-0 vs Belarus, D0-0 vs Italy

Top scorers: Felicia Schröder 6

2023/24: Did not qualify

Previous best: Winners x 3 (1999, 2012, 2015)

Only their second qualification since winning their third title in 2015 (reaching the semis in 2022).

Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)