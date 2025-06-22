Meet the Women's U19 EURO semi-finalists: Spain, Italy, France, Portugal

Holders Spain take on Italy while Group A winners France meet Portugal in Tuesday's UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals in Poland.

France booked their spot in the semis following a superb 6-0 win against the hosts on Matchday 2, then sealed first place in Group A with a 2-1 comeback against Italy, who also progressed with a superior goal difference to Poland.

Heading into a wide open Group B on Matchday 3, Spain snatched top spot and eliminated England through a 96th-minute winner from captain Cris Librán, while Portugal saw off the Netherlands 2-0 to advance.

Knockout schedule Semi-finals: Tuesday 24 June Spain vs Italy (Mielec, 17:00)

France vs Portugal (Stalowa Wola, 20:00) Final: Friday 27 June Spain/Italy vs France/Portugal (Rzeszów, 20:00) All times CET

We profile the four contenders.

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Portugal)

W4-0 vs North Macedonia, W8-0 vs Slovakia, W4-0 vs Portugal

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Wales)

W1-0 vs Wales, W4-3 vs Serbia, W2-1 vs Republic of Ireland

Group stage: Group A winners

W3-0 vs Sweden (Rzeszów), W6-0 vs Poland (Mielec), W2-1 vs Italy (Rzeszów)

Finals top scorer: Liana Joseph (4)

2023/24: Semi-finals

Previous best: Winners x 5 (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019)

Semi-final record (WU19 only): W9 L6

Past semi-finals

2024: L0-2 vs Netherlands

2023: L2-3aet vs Germany

2022: L0-1 vs Norway

2019: W3-1aet vs Spain

2017: W2-1 vs Germany

2016: W3-1 vs Switzerland

2015: L1-1aet, 4-5pens vs Spain

2013: W2-1 vs Germany

2010: W1-1aet, 5-3pens vs Germany

2009: L2-5aet vs Sweden

2007: L2-4aet vs Germany

2006: W1-0 vs Denmark

2005: W1-0 vs Finland

2003: W2-0 vs England

2002: W1-0 vs Denmark

2000: Fourth in four-team final group (L1-2 vs Sweden, L1-3 vs Germany, L2-4 vs Spain)

1998: W2-2agg, 5-3pens vs Sweden (W2-0h, L0-2a)



Equalling Germany's record of 19 final tournament appearances and can call on the same generation that won the 2023 WU17 EURO title in Estonia, including among others Maeline Mendy, Mélinda Mendy, Liana Joseph, Julie Swierot and Chancelle Effa Effa.

Round 1: Group A4 winners (played in Poland)

W2-1 vs Poland, L0-1 vs England, W10-0 vs Türkiye

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Italy)

W7-1 vs Belarus, W6-1 vs Slovakia, D0-0 vs Sweden

Group stage: Group A runners-up

D1-1 vs Poland (Stalowa Wola), W1-0 vs Sweden (Stalowa Wola), L2-1 vs France (Rzeszów)

Finals top scorer: Giada Pellegrino Cimò (2)

2023/24: Did not qualify

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2008)

Semi-final record (WU19 only): W1 L1

Past semi-finals

2011: L2-3 vs Norway

2008: W4-0 vs Sweden

1999: Third in four-team final group (W3-1 vs Sweden, D0-0 vs Norway, L0-2 vs Germany)

Got past the group stage for first time since 2011; in the semi-finals that year the Norway scorers including Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen.

Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (played in Portugal)

W2-0 vs Slovakia, W3-0 vs North Macedonia, L0-4 vs France

Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Portugal)

W2-0 vs Iceland, W5-1 vs Slovenia, D1-1 vs Norway

Group stage: Group B runners-up

L2-0 vs Spain (Mielec), W4-1 vs England (Tarnobrzeg), W2-0 vs Netherlands (Mielec)

Finals top scorer: Carolina Santiago (2)

2023/24: Did not qualify

Previous best: Semi-finals (2012)

Semi-final record: L0 W1

Past semi-finals

2012: L0-1 vs Spain

Their 2012 last-four run (when they lost to an 87th-minute Spain goal) was Portugal's only previous final tournament appearance.

Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Spain)

W6-0 vs Northern Ireland, W3-0 vs Iceland, W6-0 vs Belgium

Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Scotland)

W3-0 vs Switzerland, W4-0 vs Scotland, W10-0 vs Czechia

Group stage: Group B winners

W2-0 vs Portugal (Mielec), L1-0 vs Netherlands (Stalowa Wola), W1-0 vs England (Stalowa Wola)

Finals top scorer: Cris Librán, Daniela Agote, Aiara Aguirrezabala (1)

2023/24: Winners

Previous best: Winners x 6 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023, 2024)

Semi-final record (WU19 only): W10 L1

Past semi-finals

2024: W3-1 vs England

2023: W1-0 vs Netherlands

2022: W1-0 vs Sweden

2019: L1-3aet vs France

2018: W1-0 vs Denmark

2017: W3-2 vs Netherlands

2016: W4-3 vs Netherlands

2015: W1-1aet, 5-4pens vs France

2014: W2-0 vs Norway

2012: W1-0 vs Portugal

2004: W1-0 vs Italy

2001: L0-2 vs Germany

2000: Second in four-team final group (L0-2 vs Germany, W3-1 vs Sweden, W4-2 vs France)

Last year equalled Germany's records (including the predecessor WU18 EURO) of six titles, three titles in a row, and 11 finals. Also were 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup winners.

Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)