2025 Women's Under-19 EURO semi-final report: France squeeze out Portugal, Spain overcome Italy

France and Spain are through to Friday's UEFA Women's European Under-19 Championship final in Rzeszów.

Road to Rzeszów Semi-finals: Tuesday 24 June France 4-3 Portugal, aet (Stalowa Wola)

Spain 2-0 Italy, aet (Mielec) Final: Friday 27 June

France vs Spain (Rzeszów, 20:00 CET)

Semi-final highlights: Spain 2-0 Italy

Seeking to reach a fourth successive Women's U19 EURO final, Spain dominated in Mielec, but determined Italy defending meant they had to battle for 120 minutes to make it to another decider. Captain Azzurra Gallo and goalkeeper Emma Mustafic were excellent for Italy as Spain set up camp in their opponents' half, the best chance of the 90 minutes falling to Clara Serrajordi who hit the side-netting in the closing stages.

Italy's resolve failed them three minutes into extra time, though, Irune Dorado crashing the ball into the net at the far post after Serrajordi's flick-on from a Cris Librán free-kick. Italy looked to battle their way back into it, but their fate was sealed in the final moments, Daniela Agote tidying the ball away after Mustafic had saved from the ever-menacing Pau.

Reaction

Daniela Agote, Spain forward: "I'm really happy and really proud of the team. It was a tough match and I think we showed that we keep fighting and trying until the very end. The sense of euphoria was incredible and, on top of that, to score and help the team: I'm super happy."

Semi-final highlights: France 4-3 Portugal

Portugal recovered from a slow start to take France all the way, before a Mélinda Mendy penalty settled an epic encounter. After seven minutes, Ornella Graziani put France ahead from a loose ball, and Maeline Mendy soon doubled their advantage when her free-kick from out on the left crept in. Marta Gago's 30th-minute penalty changed the complexion of the game, though.

Portugal were stronger for long spells, and deservedly equalised in the second half through Lara Martins. Maeline Mendy restored France's advantage in extra time with a tremendous finish on the turn but Portugal were back on terms by half-time of the additional 30, Diana Costa getting the finishing touch. However, the outsiders could not respond after Mélinda Mendy's calm 113th-minute finish from the spot.

Reaction

Maeline Mendy, France midfielder: "Today is a beautiful day. I'm really happy. We're through to the final having worked hard together. We never gave up from the kick-off through to the 120th minute. I'm really proud of the team. I think it was thanks to the team that I scored, and I'm really happy."

Philippe Joly, France coach: "I want to congratulate Portugal, they played like warriors. They never gave up and had a lot of character. They showed a great deal of desire and determination, making it really difficult for us."

Marta Gago, Portugal forward: "It was a dream to score three goals in the tournament, but I think the bigger dream was to be in the final. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, but we have to be proud of what we did here. The secret was always to believe until the end, believe until the last minute, and the secret was our soul, our mutual support, in our unity on the pitch and in everything we did."