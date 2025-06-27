Maeline Mendy of France named 2025 Women's Under-19 EURO Player of the Tournament

UEFA's Technical Observer Group has selected France's Maeline Mendy as 2025 Women's Under-19 EURO Player of the Tournament.

Boasting quality and consistency, Mendy has been a key player for France at this championship, orchestrating play from midfield and even scoring three goals herself, including the dramatic extra-time winner in the semi-final victory over Portugal. France eventually finished as runners-up following defeat by Spain in the showpiece.

"With three goals scored across the tournament, Maeline Mendy was an influential figure in the French midfield," said UEFA's Technical Observer Group. "She has particularly impressed UEFA's Technical Observers with her vision and understanding of the game, providing her with the platform to perform outstanding movements to receive between the lines and play exceptional passes."

Mendy had previously captained France to Women's Under-17 EURO glory in 2023, scoring a goal in the 3-2 final triumph against Spain to finish the tournament as joint-top scorer.



The analysis and insights of UEFA's Technical Observer Group will form the basis of a Technical Report from these finals in Poland, which will be available later this year at uefatechnicalreports.com.