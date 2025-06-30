2025 Women's Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament

The UEFA Technical Observer Group have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2025 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship in Poland.

Serial champions Spain dominate with six players in the line-up, with silver-medallists France supplying three of the other five alongside one apiece for the Netherlands and semi-finalists Italy.

Goalkeeper: Laia (Spain)

Champion at Under-17 level in 2024, the Spain goalkeeper remained unbeaten in the four games she played. The UEFA Technical Observer Group, however, were impressed not only by her shot-stopping ability but also her commanding role in the penalty area, communication with team-mates, capacity to affect the game by creating 3v1 situations in build-up play, and delivering accurate switches of play.

Defender: Noemi (Spain)

Spain's No7 displayed the skills expected from the modern right-back. Apart from effective defensive work, she was composed in possession, ran well with the ball, made good decisions and contributed to her team's attacking play with frequent underlapping runs and an excellent understanding with her winger. She appeared on the edge of the box to fire home the last goal of the tournament.

Defender: Aïcha Camara (Spain)

One of the six players who had lifted the trophy in 2024, Camara produced a mature performance at the heart of a defence that conceded only once in 480 minutes. Not only strong in ball-winning duties, she was a key component in building from the back with a blend of neat short passing and diagonal openings of play to the wings.

Defender: Azzurra Gallo (Italy)

A commanding figure in Italy's well-organised defensive structure, whether it was a back line of four or, as in the first half against France, five. She was impressively strong in the art of 1v1 defending and dealing with crosses, as well as organising the defence, playing out from the back and contributing to her team's counterattacking potential.

Defender: Olivia Rademaker (Netherlands)

A positive, creative full-back or wing-back working in conjunction with winger Bo van Egmond. She blended snappy, robust defensive work with long overlapping runs, creative passing or diagonal crosses into the box along with readiness to drive dynamically into central areas. She provided the assist for the goal that allowed the Dutch to become the only team to beat Spain.

Midfielder: Clara Serrajordi (Spain)

A pivotal component in Spain's high-tempo passing game, Serrajordi played her key role with maturity and composure, linking build-up play with excellent close control, sensible decision-making, creative passing and intelligent off-ball movement to offer passing options and trigger positional rotations. Her willingness to support attacking play was rewarded by her team's third goal in the final.

Midfielder: Irune Dorado (Spain)

An important presence in her team's in-possession and out-of-possession play, Dorado was outstanding in terms of shielding the ball when under pressure with excellent body orientation. Her defensive repertoire included the use of anticipation skills to steal the ball and use it intelligently in her team's approach play, notably with diagonal passing to wide areas.

Midfielder: Maeline Mendy (France)

UEFA's Player of the Tournament was the midfield orchestrator of her team's prolific attacking play, performing with consistently outstanding levels of technical ability, intelligence and game-awareness, displaying extraordinary ability to locate spaces between opposition lines, break through them with creative passing and surge forward to contribute three goals to her side's total.

Forward: Daniela Agote (Spain)

UEFA's Player of the Tournament in 2024 was a key player again as Spain renewed their title in 2025. Combining well with right-back Noemí, she not only made the difference with exceptional individual skills but also with dynamic runs into inner channels, such as the one which took the right-winger into a left-of-centre area of the France penalty area to score the crucial second goal of the final and her third of the tournament.

Forward: Liana Joseph (France)

A complete central striker ready to drop deep to collaborate in linking play but equally adept at explosive forward running into space behind the back line. A key figure in France's impressive counterattacking, she combined skill, physique, speed and composed finishing which earned her a hat-trick against Poland and the tournament's Top Scorer award.

Forward: Ornella Graziani (France)﻿

A left-footer who tended to play as an inverted winger on the right, Graziani combined well with her full-back and displayed excellent technique, close control and 1v1 ability, in addition to making infield runs from her wide starting position. Good deliveries of set plays – including the free-kick which produced her team's winning goal against Italy.

Player of the Tournament

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.