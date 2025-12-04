Portugal and Italy to host WU19 EURO
Thursday, December 4, 2025
Portugal will host the final tournament of 2028 while the 2029 edition has been awarded to Italy.
Portugal will host the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final tournament of 2028 while the 2029 edition has been awarded to Italy at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting on 3 December 2025 in Nyon.
The Portuguese Football Federation welcomed in the past UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO 2019 and 2022. The Italian Football Federation previously hosted Women’s U19 EURO in 2011.
Future Women's U19 EURO final tournament hosts
2026: Bosnia and Herzegovina
2027: Hungary
2028: Portugal
2029: Italy