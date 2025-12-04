Portugal and Italy to host WU19 EURO

Portugal will host the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final tournament of 2028 while the 2029 edition has been awarded to Italy at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting on 3 December 2025 in Nyon.

The Portuguese Football Federation welcomed in the past UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO 2019 and 2022. The Italian Football Federation previously hosted Women’s U19 EURO in 2011.

Future Women's U19 EURO final tournament hosts

2026: Bosnia and Herzegovina

2027: Hungary

2028: Portugal

2029: Italy